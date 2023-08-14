Capstone planning conference guides USEUCOM strategy implementation

Photo By Charles Prichard | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Seth Johnston, a member of the Office of Defense Cooperation staff...... read more read more

Photo By Charles Prichard | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Seth Johnston, a member of the Office of Defense Cooperation staff serving in Brussels, Belgium, talks about an upcoming activity with representatives from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa training team during the U.S. European Command Strategic Implementation Conference held in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, from Aug. 21-25, 2023. U.S. European Command's Plans and Strategy directorate hosted the conference to bring together security cooperation experts from across the EUCOM region to discuss how to best engage and operate with Allies and partners to address shared security challenges. see less | View Image Page