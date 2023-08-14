TANGO Security Force’s first female commander sets a new standard

USAG Humphreys, South Korea – Women’s Equality Day is celebrated each year on August 26, in reference to the first step toward equality with the ratification of the 19th Amendment, ratified on this day in 1920. Although not every woman was legally allowed to vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and its amendments.

It’s only been 75 years since Congress granted the right for women to serve as a permanent part of the armed forces, with the Women’s Armed Service Integration Act of 1948. Within that time there have been many women who have earned their place in various leadership positions.

One of these women is, U.S. Army Capt. Francine Alba, the first female commander of Theater Air Naval Ground Operations Security Force, Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army.

Alba’s Security Force, stationed at K-16 Air Base in Suwon, South Korea, is a combined U.S. and Republic of Korea Army light infantry company that provides security to Command Post TANGO, a four-star theater facility for Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, during armistice and active hostilities. She is responsible for the welfare, morale and discipline of 65 U.S. Soldiers, Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, and their families. She is also responsible for the individual and collective training of the detachment; she plans and directs tactical employment during offensive and defensive operations, such as the combined military exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield. Alba has Soldiers perform tasks in practice lanes ahead of the exercise to ensure they are prepared.

“What we have here today is our TANGO Force guard certification,” Alba said. “We run them through E.I.B. (Expert Infantry Badge) standard lanes. We have MEDEVAC (Medical Evacuation), rules of engagement, rules of force, a CBRN (Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear) DECON (Decontamination) center they have to enter and they are required to close blast doors.”

Ensuring Soldiers are prepared to perform their tasks is the primary mission for Alba. She also makes sure that she is prepared to take on anything the Soldiers in her command encounter during the exercise.

“If I am going to make my gentlemen go through some courses then I have to be able to do it myself,” Alba said.

She is the first member of her family to join the military, her motivation to join was initially her family, her sense of adventure and a desire to explore the world.

“I take great pride in being the first women to serve in my family, the experience has helped me become a professional and has provided experiences that have showed me that I am capable of handling greater challenges than I ever imagined,” said Alba. “With the Army continuously changing and evolving, I feel I continue to grow and be challenged daily. I am proud of my service and consider it an honor to continue serving and developing the next generation of leaders.”

When she joined the military, she was motivated to become a military police officer by the idea of continuously learning and having the opportunity to overcome a variety of challenges to address the needs of her community.

“Becoming a military police officer has presented me the chance to encounter new ideas and perspectives that have allowed me to effectively assist those in need, provide support during critical moments and ensure the security of individuals and their families,” said Alba.

Alba breaks tradition in many ways. She is the first female commander of TANGO Security Force, but she is also the first female to serve in several leadership positions in the U.S. Army.

She was the only female platoon leader in the company while stationed at the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany.

While with the 554th MP Co. she was assigned as the executive officer, making her the only female executive officer in the battalion. When Alba was assigned to the U.S. Army Regional Correctional Facility-Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, Sembach Kaserne, Germany, she was the first female to be selected as the deputy commander.

During her time with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Camp Henry, Daegu, South Korea, she was assigned as the Area Security/Force Protection Officer she was the only female in the section.

Women’s Equality Day for Alba means reflecting on the women who made it possible for her to be in her position. She is honored to be in command of her infantry company but knows that there is no reason to be satisfied with that.

“Women's Equality Day allows me to recognize how much the military has evolved,” said Alba. “Now it’s no longer just having the positions open to females. It’s having leaders who have a changed mindset who just want the right person for the job.”

