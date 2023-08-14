Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arrival of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds kicks off the 2023 Gowen Thunder Airshow

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow headliner, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, arrived at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, August 24, 2023, in preparation for their performance at the airshow hosted by the Idaho Air National Guard and Idaho Army National Guard.

    Gowen Thunder is a world-class aerial event with free general admission August 26-27, 2023, and is expected to be Idaho’s largest-ever military airshow. The show features the Thunderbirds; U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights; U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team, as well as various other talented civilian performers. There will also be aircraft static displays and STEM exhibits.

    ​​”This year's event follows our highly successful inaugural Gowen Thunder in 2017, which welcomed more than 120,000 people to Gowen Field,” said Lt. Col. Tony Vincelli, director of Gowen Thunder. “Our mission is to provide a safe and memorable community event that thanks Idaho’s citizens, employers, and community partners for their unwavering support; promote patriotism, service, and volunteerism; and ignite the imagination of the next generation.”

    For the past 75 years, thousands of guardsmen in the Idaho National Guard have shared the land and runways of Gowen Field with the city of Boise and the surrounding community. Today, the base is home to units of the Idaho Air National Guard and Idaho Army National Guard, as well the Army Reserve, and Navy and Marine Reserve.

    “The Guard is unique in that we are deeply rooted in our community, this gives us a great opportunity to have our friends, families, employers and neighbors come on base and see what we do,” said Col. Ryan Richardson, the 124th Fighter Wing deputy commander and Gowen Thunder joint task force commander. “We’re extremely proud to serve, and we’re excited to share that with Idaho.”

    More information regarding Gowen Thunder can be found at gowenthunder.org or on Instagram and Facebook @gowenthunder. (U.S. Air National Guard Story by Tech Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrival of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds kicks off the 2023 Gowen Thunder Airshow, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

