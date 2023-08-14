Fort Campbell bids farewell to COL Jordan and welcomes COL Midberry

Hundreds gathered in Memorial Row, outside of the Don F. Pratt Museum, today as U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell bid farewell to Col. Andrew Q. Jordan and welcomed Col. Christopher J. Midberry during the Garrison Change of Command Ceremony.



“It has been my distinct honor serving as your commander and I thank you for your unwavering support and all that each of you did and will continue to do to fulfill our shared commitment to our Soldiers and their Families in support of our great nation and remaining ever ready to respond to her call wherever and whenever it may come.”



During his time as the garrison commander, Col. Jordan led the garrison through major incidents such as the Dec. 10 - 11, 2021 tornado outbreak; subzero temperatures causing burst pipes and housing concerns Dec. 24, 2022; and the loss of nine 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers on March 29, 2023.



“In countless ways, the teams of this garrison delivered,” said Jordan. “As we test and train, this garrison sets the standard for success. There is no road map to assuming garrison leadership and the Army does not have a career path, but I’ve had great mentors and I’ve had great leaders. And I truly appreciate the team that has helped prop me up so we can have success for Fort Campbell.”



Jordan praised the greater Montgomery and Christian County communities and community partners across the region for making Fort Campbell one of the Army’s most desirable places in the Army to live and work. “You make this place a home for our Army Families,” said Jordan. “You make it the reason our Soldiers fight to PCS here, fight to return here, and fight to stay and retire here.”



Incoming commander Col. Midberry previously served at Fort Campbell as Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AASLT), from 2017-2019. His most recent assignment was with the Joint Staff, Joint Operations Directorate (J35).



“I am truly humbled and excited to be taking the garrison command here at Fort Campbell and I am honored to return to this great installation for a second time,” said Midberry. “To the professional civilian workforce, officers, NCOs, and Soldiers that make this installation run on day-to-day basis, thank you for what you do. I promise to give you nothing but my best as together we continue to make this installation the best in the Army.”

