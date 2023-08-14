Fort Gregg-Adams agrees to service partnership with Dinwiddie County

Photo By Terrance Bell | Col. James Hoyman, garrison commander, walks through the kennel area along with Chief...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Col. James Hoyman, garrison commander, walks through the kennel area along with Chief Warden Alvin Langley during a visit to the Dinwiddie Animal Shelter Aug. 23. Earlier, Hoyman signed and intergovernmental service agreement that partners with the facility to provide shelter services for stray animals (photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA. – The U.S. Army Garrison and Dinwiddie County recently began working together under an official contract for animal control services.



The intergovernmental service agreement, part of the garrison’s Partner Value Campaign, was signed Aug. 23 at the county government center. A good-faith agreement took place May 25 during a Civilian Military Council meeting in Chesterfield County.



Among those present for the event were Col. James Hoyman, Fort Gregg-Adams garrison commander; Quay Jones, director, FGA Directorate of Public Works; Kevin Massengill, Dinwiddie County Administrator; and Dennis E. Hale, Dinwiddie County Chief of Fire and Emergency Management Services.



Hoyman said the agreement will bolster the installation’s relationship with neighbors beyond its borders while fulfilling a need.



“This partnership will provide mutual benefit to the installation and the public we serve,” he remarked after the signing. “Also, it is truly a win-win for animal control.”



Under the IGSA, the garrison will pay Dinwiddie County to provide shelter and care services for stray animals captured on the installation. Fort Gregg-Adams is responsible for transporting animals to the shelter, but Dinwiddie County will pick-up animals under certain circumstances.



The partnership ultimately serves the interests of taxpayers on and off the installation, Massengill said.



“People her expect their government, at whatever level of government you’re talking about, to work more efficiently and effectively,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re saving the same taxpayers funds by being able to do things smartly.”



Following the signing, the parties toured the Dinwiddie County Animal Shelter on Wheelers Pond Road where they viewed animals kept in the facility’s kennels. Chief Warden Alvin Langley, who hosted the event, said the newly forged relationship abounds with positivity.



“I look forward to this partnership,” he said. “I think there is potential to grow.”



The growth began even before the official agreement was signed. Although not part of the agreement, 41 Soldiers from the Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy earlier this summer volunteered their time to clean, paint and walk dogs at the facility during a critical disease outbreak amongst the animals. Langley said their support could not have been more timely.



“It was going to be down to me and my four staff, but having that many people to walk the animals, clean the shelter and paint was awesome.”

Hoyman said he is proud of what has transpired and thinks it will only get better.



“We’re excited to for any opportunity to expand partnerships,” he said. “I think there’s the basis for the partnership as far as what’s written in the agreement, but I think it's really about relationships and we’re enthusiastic about broadening our relationships outside of the gates. A lot of it is re-establishing some of our relationships, previously, but I’m excited.”



This is the second time the installation has reached out to local communities for services. The first IGSA was signed with Prince George County four years ago. It added Fort Gregg-Adams to the county’s computer-aided dispatch system, which greatly improved 911 emergency call and response on the installation.



The garrison is continuing to work with local jurisdictions to identify additional opportunities through its Partner Value Campaign.