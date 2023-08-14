Camp David Marines Learn Lifesaving Skills

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT – U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Security Company (MSC) Camp David participated in emergency medical care training courses at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Thurmont, July 18-21 and July 25-28.



Sailors assigned to NSF Thurmont’s medical department held Tactical Combat Casualty Care Combat Lifesaver (TCCC-CLS) course sessions to teach emergency medical response to Marines stationed on the facility.



“This course trains non-medical personnel to treat people from the time they are injured until they arrive at a medical facility,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Luis Puente-Krummey, one of the course instructors. “This is not only useful for when Marines deploy, but also during situations they may come across in their everyday lives, like a bad car accident.”



The classroom portion covered topics such as medical equipment familiarization and procedures for dealing with various types of injuries. The Marines then conducted drills to practice and demonstrate proficiencies.



“This CLS course was an excellent way for us to stay proficient in our medical skills,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathaniel Grandorf, a course participant. “It feels good to get qualified in something that could eventually help me save someone’s life. It helped me build the confidence to protect my buddies and myself.”



Upon completion of a culminating event to demonstrate the skills they learned, the participants earned the TCCC-CLS qualification.



Camp David has been guarded by Marines since it opened in 1942 during the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1957, because of the increased use of Camp David by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, it was decided to keep a guard platoon on Camp at all times. By 1972, a permanent security force, MSC Camp David, was formed.

