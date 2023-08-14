JBLM welcomes new command sergeant major

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Command Sgt. Maj. Kenne Hanson assumed his new duties and responsibilities as garrison command sergeant major at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 24.



In a ceremony held on the grounds in front of the JBLM Headquarters building, Hanson formally stepped into his role as the base’s senior enlisted leader. He was joined by his wife, Summer Hanson, their 11-year-old son, Logan, and Hanson’s father who traveled from Dallas, Texas to witness the ceremony.



As command sergeant major at JBLM, Hanson will serve as a spokesperson for service members of all ranks at the base, and will advise Col. Kent Park, JBLM commander, on issues that relate to the well-being of service members.



“I honorably embrace these inherent duties, responsibilities, and challenges, and I fully understand that this is not a task that one can take lightly,” Hanson said in his remarks during the ceremony. “The Secretary of the Army announced that people are the number one priority nearly three years ago today, and I couldn’t ask for a more honorable position to support that priority.”



Hanson has served in a leadership role many times during his 22 years of service. Before coming to JBLM, he served as the command sergeant major for the United Nations at Panmunjom, South Korea.



Hanson said he is eager to now serve as part of the JBLM garrison team.



“The garrison and installation mission is where the rubber truly meets the road when we reference what it means to take care of people,” Hanson said.



A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Hanson enlisted with the Army in July 2001 and attended his One Station One Unit training at Fort Moore, formerly Fort Benning, in Georgia, graduating as an infantryman. He has completed all levels of the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development System, and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School, Airborne School, Air Assault School, Combat Advisor Training Course, Battle Staff Course, and the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Course. His civilian education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Excelsior College, New York.



Hanson’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with a bronze star, the Iraq Campaign Medal with a silver star and the Korean Defense Service Medal, among many others.



His badges consist of the Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge and Ranger Tab.



During the ceremony, Park said he believes the JBLM community will benefit greatly from Hanson’s wisdom and dedication.



“You’re tent just got a whole lot bigger,” Park said to Hanson. “But I know you’re up to the task and the Soldiers, Airmen, civilian workers, families, veterans and local community are all very lucky to have you as their joint base command sergeant major.”

