NH National Guard squads place first, second at regional marksmanship championships

Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | From left, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Wyner, state marksmanship coordinator; Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | From left, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Wyner, state marksmanship coordinator; Staff Sgt. Timothy Huntley, 12th Civil Support Team; Tech. Sgt. Michael Strempfer, 157th Air Refueling Wing; and Capt. Robert Mazelle, Charlie Company, 3rd of the 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain); of New Hampshire National Guard's Team Bravo line-up for the Falling Plates event at the Marksmanship Advisory Council “MAC ” Region 1 Championship on Aug. 19, 2023, at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont. The three-day event featured competitors from throughout New England and New York. New Hampshire Team Alpha and Bravo placed first and second overall, respectively, at the regional competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston) see less | View Image Page

New Hampshire National Guard shooting squads won gold and silver for a second straight year at regional match held Aug. 18- 20 at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont.



The Marksmanship Advisory Council “MAC ” Region 1 Championship featured competitors from throughout New England and New York.



“I am humbled by the performance of the team, all of our shooters and feel honored to bring back an overall first and second place win for the region,” said Capt. Patrick Randall of Recruiting and Retention Battalion, whose Team Alpha narrowly defeated NH Team Bravo.



The MAC engages competitors in annual battle sustainment exercises, which enhances pistol and rifle marksmanship skills and mobilization readiness.



New Hampshire’s 11 competitors earned a whopping 30 team and individual awards. The dominant performance secured an official invite to next year’s prestigious “All-Army” small arms championships at Fort Benning, Georgia.



“It shows how strong our marksmanship program is and how well our coordinator facilitates the training,” said Tech. Sgt. Connor Cunio of the 157th Air Refueling Wing and Team Alpha’s top shot.



The marksmanship program coordinator, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Wyner, found himself in an enviable pre-match position: selection from a deeply talented pool of marksmen for the state’s top four-man team. Additionally, rules mandated he choose one “new” competitor who had never fired on an Alpha squad.



After pouring over recent shooting scores and match regulations, Wyner and Randall found themselves ranked too closely for a data-driven decision. So they let fate decide and coin flipped.



“I do not recall a time when the first and second place teams were so evenly matched,” Randall said, who won the toss, the gold, and at least until next year, bragging rights. “The training and preparation by Wyner are unmatched.”



Picking teams is unlikely to get any easier moving forward, especially with newcomers like Capt. Robert Matzelle bursting on the scene. The Charlie Company, 3rd of the 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) commander placed first in the novice category, won seven individual awards and helped power Team Bravo to second place.



“I am thankful to all the other members of the team for taking me under their wing and showing me the way to perform well in competition,” Matzelle said. “Without their help, I could not have achieved the results that I did.”



Winning results again achieved through Wyner’s emphasis on practice, preparation and team chemistry.



“It is always a fun time," Cunio said. "Laughing and training with the team is a major factor in the success. If we aren’t shooting, then we are laughing. That’s the way the program has become, and I am all for it.”