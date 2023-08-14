MTEAC attends the Military Health System Research Symposium

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity staff Mr. Archie Kinnebrew, Mr. Vibol...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity staff Mr. Archie Kinnebrew, Mr. Vibol Khiev, Mr. Daniel Burrhus and Mr. Eitter Rodrigues at the Military Health System Research Symposium from August 14 through 18, 2023. MTEAC hosted a booth to engage with participants on how the U. S. Army Medical Center of Excellence envisions and designs responsive Army medicine capabilities and structure in support of fielded and future forces. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity participated in the Military Health System Research Symposium from August 14 through 18, 2023 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The event, hosted by the Military Defense Health Agency, brought together senior leaders from across the military, government healthcare agencies, academia and industry to discuss ways to drive medical innovation and advance battlefield care. Exhibits at the symposium displayed the future of medical technology and the cutting-edge concepts and innovations that are under development, to include several products currently scheduled for testing.



MTEAC hosted a booth to engage with participants on how the U. S. Army Medical Center of Excellence envisions and designs responsive Army medicine capabilities and structure in support of fielded and future forces. MTEAC engaged in discussions with MHSRS participants on supporting fielded and future forces by designing and conducting independent operational test and evaluations.



Mr. Burrhus, MTEAC Deputy Director, Mr. Archie Kinnebrew, MTEAC Senior Test Officer, Mr. Vibol Kheiv and Mr. Eitter Rodriguez, MTEAC test officers, represented the organization at the symposium. “The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity provides independent operational test and evaluation services in support of both Army and other Department of Defense and federal acquisition agencies," said Burrhus when speaking about his organization. “Our services are similar to Consumer Reports except, we test medical and medical-related materiel and information technology products.”



Aligned under MEDCoE, MTEAC and is the only independent medical operational test and evaluation agency in the Army. MTEAC designs operational test scenarios to evaluate system performance against requirements and to answer questions of operational effectiveness, suitability, and survivability. The organization’s operational test services place these medical products into simulated, realistic operational environments that replicate doctrinal, operational, threat, and capability documentation to deliver accurate and objective reports.



MTEAC collaborates with the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command, the United States Army Medical Materiel Development Activity and professionals across the Military Health System to foster sharing of data and research to support the warfighters. The operational tests that MTEAC conducts provide objective data that our acquisitions decision makers need to render informed business decisions on medical solutions for the Force. Customers invest full confidence in MTEAC as truth seekers. Ultimately, it’s all about supporting military service members.



For more information about MTEAC visit their website at https://medcoe.army.mil/usamteac-test-and-evaluation/.