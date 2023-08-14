The 305th AMW says 'Can Do' to Pegasus Hangar MILCON

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The 305th Air Mobility Wing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly commissioned ‘Dock 46 two-bay hangar’ at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on August 24, 2023.



The event concludes four and a half years of planning and 240,650 accident-free man-hours after its initial groundbreaking on December 3, 2018. A military construction project valued at nearly $54 million, the hangar will serve as a mission-critical asset in the KC-46A Pegasus' ability to provide Rapid Global Mobility for the Joint Force.



For the men and women of the 605th AMXS, it signifies a historic weapon system transfer and the beginning of a new era in global aerial refueling operations.



"This project is significant due to the tangible difference it makes in the ability to perform major maintenance on such a complex aircraft," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron Vogeler, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. "It represents a commitment to the future of this installation and our mission, the defense of our nation, as well as the economic impact on the surrounding communities."



The prime contractor, Walsh Federal, subcontracted approximately $31 million to 210 New Jersey contractors during the four years of construction.



Approximately 44,000 military and civilian employees work in support of the Joint Base, making it the second-largest employer in New Jersey and contributing nearly seven billion dollars to New Jersey's annual economic output.



“After years of advocating in Congress we were able to realize this MILCON,” said Chris Smith, New Jersey 4th District congressman. “I wanted this facility at the Joint Base because of the immense strategic value it brings to the Northeast and our Allies abroad.”



The state of the art facility measures over 90,000 square feet, representing a 50% increase in hangar space for the KC-46. Its fabric doors are designed to withstand winds up to 120 mph and is also equipped with a fire pump capable of pumping 2,500 gpm.



“The KC-46 affords unprecedented connectivity as a Joint Force-multiplier and this Hangar will be instrumental to the global employment of our Pegasus fleet,” said U.S. Air Force Col Elizabeth Hanson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander. "We thank everyone who helped make this project not only a reality, but a foundation to launch our air refueling mission for tomorrow.”

