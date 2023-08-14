Peterson SFB awarded 2023 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence

Photo By Airman 1st Class Cody Friend | From the left, Dr. Brian Kehl, Space Operations Command Deputy to the Commanding...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Cody Friend | From the left, Dr. Brian Kehl, Space Operations Command Deputy to the Commanding General – Support, coins U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Erica Tortella, commander of the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron, for her support in achieving the 2023 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence for Space Base Delta 1 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado on June 28, 2023. The coin reads, “presented by the deputy for support for superior performance, 071 Space Operations Command.” (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend) see less | View Image Page

Peterson Space Force Base is one of six military installations across the entire Department of Defense to win the 2023 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence.



Installations compete for this award based on how well they meet the DoD’s objectives in several areas including mission support, quality of life and unit morale, health and security and public relations. Each MAJCOM may nominate one installation within its organizational structure for the award. U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander accepted the recognition on behalf of Peterson SFB.



The winning installations displayed the best in performance in installation management within their military service and the Defense Logistics Agency. Peterson SFB has over 100 specific accomplishments that contributed to its win.



During the award ceremony, Dr. Brian Kehl, Space Operations Command Deputy to the Commanding General - Support, coined U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Erica Tortella, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron commander.



“I wanted to give this to someone who has made a huge difference on this installation,” said Kehl. “This coin is in recognition of this award that you’ve helped contribute to, just all the work that has gone down while you’ve been here.”



Peterson SFB will be receiving a commemorative trophy, flag and a congratulatory letter from the president.



This award was established by the president in 1985. It is meant to encourage commanders to foster an environment that promotes innovative and creative ways of enhancing base-level services, facilities, and quality of life.