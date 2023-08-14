Summer Reading Program ends with a Dazzling Circus Performance

Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s summer reading program came to a close in a dazzling performance of circus tricks, skills and theatrics at the Rota Library, Aug. 8, 2023. More than 45 friends and family showed up to cheer on the young performers.



The annual summer reading program kicked off mid-June with the theme of “Find Your Voice.” This year, over 224 readers – from children to adults – signed up to read and log minutes. For the weekly story time event, Head Librarian Agar Fernandez-Palomero and staff wanted to come up with a fun and creative twist to this year’s theme. The team decided to incorporate a theatrical element and had Jose Maria Franco Rodriguez come to the weekly story time to teach circus skills and stage presence.



Franco Rodriguez, known as “Franco” to the children, taught the children a series of circus skills from juggling and spinning plates to “tight rope walking” and balance beam. These circus practices drew over 20 children each week. The kids arrived excited to practice and learn new skills.

“It was just all the people that I trained with that were very helpful,” said Daniel K., nine years old, on what he enjoyed about the weekly session. “They helped me a lot and I’m just so glad to be here.”





Franco Rodriguez said the weekly sessions was two-way instruction where he learned from the children as well.



“It was really nice to work with the kids because they not only learn but they also give creative ideas, new tricks, and show up each day ready to learn,” he said.



By giving the children space to learn and be creative, they were able to grow and develop confidence throughout the summer. This all worked to create a wonderful and fun performance for family and friends.



“I think it was fun when we all did the performance together,” explained Lilliana N., 11 years old. “Everyone was having fun collaborating together!”

According to the staff at Rota Library, the response from parents and children has been overwhelming positive.



“The parents loved it and the children seemed to have lots of fun,” said Janell Selvera, recreation aide at the library. “The kids put in a lot of effort during the summer and the performance was a success!”

