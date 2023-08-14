NAF Atsugi holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan – Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi welcomed a new commander during an Aug. 24 ceremony.



During the ceremony, Capt. Nicolas B. Leclerc, from Westlake Village, Calif., relieved Capt. John M. Montagnet, a native of Pass Christian, Miss.



Commander, Naval Forces Japan, Rear Adm. Carl Lahti of Buffalo, New York, served as the guest speaker. Ayase city Mayor Masayoshi Koshio, Zama city Mayor Mito Sato, South Kanto Defense Bureau (SKDB), Director General Rie Suetomi and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Commander, Fleet Air Wing Four, Rear Adm. Tetsuji Kanayama were among the distinguished guests in attendance.



Montagnet emphasized the strategic legitimacy of NAF Atsugi and the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance in the area of responsibility.



“The allies and friendships that are made here at NAF Atsugi galvanize the future of what is to come here in the South Kanto plain, and it represents a portion of the greater alliance between our two great countries,” said Montagnet. “We are growing here in Atsugi. Atsugi is on the map again, and we are growing.”



Montagnet also spoke glowingly of the installation’s personnel.



"So I need to say thank you to so many amazing friends, allies, and professionals that live and work on this base," said Montagnet. "You…are NAF Atsugi. Some of you have been working here for decades and some of you are recently new-hires, and what you do for this base and the community needs to be celebrated."



As commanding officer, Montagnet was directly responsible for NAF Atsugi which supports the combat readiness of Commander Task Force Seven Two (CTF-72), and Commander Fleet Air Western Pacific (CFWP) as well as Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, and more than 26 tenant commands and units assigned to the Far East.



During his tenure as commanding officer, Montagnet lead NAF Atsugi out of the global pandemic while the installation maintained a high level of readiness as evidenced by the results of numerous inspections.



Examples of such would be the 2021 Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Commander’s Assessment for Readiness and Training, which saw NAF Atsugi receive a score of 86 percent and NAF Atsugi received certification during the 2023 CNIC Final Evaluation Problem, with the NAF Atsugi Security Department receiving an overall score of 96% - the highest ever within the CNIC enterprise – and the physical security program receiving the first-ever 100% for a pillar program. Another noted achievement occurred when NAF Atsugi’s Explosive Safety Program Inspection received a score of 92% during the March 2023 Safety Program assessment conducted by CNIC.



Montagnet also placed a strong emphasis on maintaining a positive relationship with the host nation. This led to successfully hosting two Bon Odori Festivals and one Spring Fest open base event, each drawing “more than 30,000 Japanese residents and building tighter bonds between the installation, JMSDF partners and the local community.



Capt. Leclerc arrives to NAF Atsugi from his previous assignment as Policy and Programs Section Head – in the Cooperative Security Division of the International Military Staff at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters.



Leclerc thanked Montagnet for his leadership as the departing commander and thanked Lahti for welcoming him as the new commander. He also thanked his family for their support and expressed appreciation for the hospitality that he and his family received from the host nation since arriving onboard the installation.



“In closing, I stand before you, ready to take up the mantle of leadership, said Leclerc. “With utmost dedication, I pledge to honor our naval heritage, to lead with integrity, and to uphold the ideals of the United States Navy. Together, we will continue to forge a path of excellence and ensure the unwavering strength and readiness of Naval Air Facility Atsugi. Thank you, and may fair winds and following seas guide us on this remarkable journey.”



Upon completion of the ceremony, Sailors in attendance reflected on their time spent working for Montagnet.



"You just can’t say enough about the passion and dedication that Capt. Montagnet displayed on a day-to-day basis as the commanding officer of this installation, said Aviation Boatswains Mate Senior Chief Edgar Andalon. “If you had the opportunity to sit through one of his area orientation brief presentations, you could tell that he really loves NAF Atsugi. I am quite certain that he will truly miss this place and those that he led will miss him as well".

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 04:01 Story ID: 452026 Location: KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US Hometown: PASS CHRISTIAN, MS, US Hometown: WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, US Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Atsugi holds Change of Command Ceremony, by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.