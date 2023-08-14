Educators and influencers tour Fort Cavazos to gain valuable insights

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Education service workers and influencers toured Fort Cavazos, Texas, seeing a variety of demonstrations and experiences on the installation. They witnessed the wide range of opportunities available to service members with the goal of informing new recruits about what to expect in military service.



During the tour, guests enjoyed a demonstration from the 1st Cavalry Division's Horse Cavalry Detachment, hands-on experiences with static displays, a visit to the airfield, a tour of the People First Center, Education Center, and military police working dog demonstration.



Whether serving for a few years or pursuing a full-time military career, service members can enhance themselves, gain diverse experiences, and access valuable opportunities for personal growth and skill development.



When joining the military, new recruits receive more than just a paycheck. Military installations like Fort Cavazos offers unique education benefits and career opportunities that can be transferred to the civilian sector. It's a great way to fulfill their needs and advance in their military careers.



Sheri Buono, the education services officer for Fort Cavazos education center, dives into the joint service transcript. This transcript documents all the military training that a Soldier receives throughout their time in service.



“What soldiers don’t realize is when they walk out of advance individual training, their joint services transcript is being added to every time they complete something,” Buono said. “Even coming out of AIT if they were to take that JST and send it to schools for evaluation, depending on how that military occupational specialty matches with the degree plan, in some cases they can be a third of the way done with that degree already.”



In the U.S. Army, the focus is on developing leaders and retaining Soldiers while ensuring they are aware of available opportunities. The Montgomery G.I. Bill or Post 9-11 Bill serves as a valuable resource for Soldiers who have served for at least two years, providing financial support for education, training programs, and housing.



Command Sgt. Maj Stephen Henderson, the Command Sergeant Major of the 5th Recruiting Brigade in San Antonio, Texas, highlights the army's shift in mindset, emphasizing the support provided to Soldiers and their families in utilizing the G.I. Bill for higher education.



“The old traditional path was joining the army and when your done you have the G.I. Bill to go to college,” Henderson said. “We completely changed that mindset to join the army and get your degree while you’re in and what you’re now allowed to do is take that G.I. Bill and transfer it to your dependents, either your spouse or children to use.



Following their visit to Fort Cavazos, the group developed a deeper understanding of the educational and training prospects provided to service members in the Army. They left equipped with knowledge to enlighten potential recruits about the enlisted experience.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 21:43 Story ID: 452021 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Educators and influencers tour Fort Cavazos to gain valuable insights, by SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.