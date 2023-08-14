EXWC INTERN COMPLETES DEGREE USING VTEC PROGRAM

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (31 July 2023) ─ Napoleon Tabe, who has been a VTEC Intern with NAVFAC EXWC since August 2022, recently graduated from the University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering with Bachelor of Science Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering. Mr. Tabe departed for the U.S. Navy’s Officer Development School in July. In a few months, he will be commissioned as a Navy officer and put his education and internship experience to work defending America.



The Veterans To Energy Careers (VTEC) program (https://veteranstoenergycareers.org/) was launched in 2018 as part of a Department of the Navy, Office of Naval Research initiative to leverage the leadership and experience of military veterans to accelerate development of the nation’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) workforce. VTEC’s mission is to facilitate the transition of military veterans into stable energy careers through collaboration among higher education, government, and industry organizations. VTEC paid internships, combined with one-on-one career development, have resulted in 99-percent of interns receiving job offers before graduation from private industry, civilian government, or the military.



Veterans who participate in VTEC get unique career development and transition support tailored to guide them to achieve their goals and desired career. Whether a veteran wants more formal education, or hands-on technical training, VTEC will leverage its resources for veterans seeking a future in the energy sector.



Mr. Tabe said he was contacted by a VTEC recruiter through LinkedIn, after which he researched the program and applied. Upon acceptance into the program, he was assigned to EXWC as an intern.



“I had the most amazing experience during my VTEC internship,” said Tabe. “The fact that you worked during the academic year but for a reduced amount of hours made for a good fit with my academic program. I was paid for the hours worked and also for any work-related travel. There were also paid training opportunities. The internship gave me practical experience that many of my fellow students didn’t have, so you are more competitive in the job market upon graduation.”



About Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC)

NAVFAC EXWC is a U.S. Navy command of more than 1,000 dedicated federal employees, military personnel, and contractors who provide research, development, testing and evaluation, in-service engineering, and lifecycle management for shore, oceans, and expeditionary domains.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 16:26 Story ID: 452004 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EXWC INTERN COMPLETES DEGREE USING VTEC PROGRAM, by James Stossel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.