Fort Moore modernizing Lawson Army Airfield runway

Photo By Patrick Albright | Andrew Wilson, standing far left, a civil engineer with the Directorate of Public Works oversees contractors operating a milling machine to remove 4 inches of aged asphalt at Lawson Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Moore Public Affairs)

FORT MOORE, Ga. − Fort Moore Directorate of Public Works officials recently began runway repaving operations at the post’s Lawson Army Airfield. The new surface is among the many improvement projects currently underway or planned for the future that will enhance safety and airfield efficiency.



“We started milling the top four inches of [aged] asphalt and installing 8,700 tons of a base asphalt mix and 8,700 tons of wearing surface asphalt mix to bring the surface back to its existing grade,” said Andrew Wilson, a civil engineer with DPW. He added that the $2.9 million DPW-designed and managed runway repair project includes airfield runway pavement markings.



Wilson stated the project aims to increase the lifespan of the runway by approximately 20 years with repairs to 4,150 linear feet of asphalt surface and is expected to be finished in August.



“Safety is our top concern, and the runway's condition directly impacts ground and aircrew safety,” said Jeremy Cron, Lawson Army Airfield installation aviation safety officer. “Runway resurfacing is essential for maintaining operational efficiency,” Cron said.



"This project is part of a larger strategic concept supporting ‘Lawson Army Airfield 2035’ and encompasses over 60 projects to modernize airfield infrastructure over the next decade," said Col. Colin Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander.



"Lawson Army Airfield is one of the most critical airfields in (Training and Doctrine Command) and across the Army due to its strategic role as a power projection platform for all three Army components," Mahle said. "Modernization efforts to this facility are critical to supporting the Army's strategic requirements for mobilization and deployment in a Multi-Domain Operations environment."



Other airfield projects include repairing the stormwater system, improving taxiways, replacing runway lighting, renovating buildings, and expanding roads and parking lots.



The Infantry School built the historic airfield before 1931 to land observation balloons for gathering intelligence and spotting artillery. Several upgrades and expansions have been made to the facility over the past 90 years.