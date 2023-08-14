Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command Awarded Meritorious Unit Commendation

Courtesy Photo | 230817-N-N0798-1099 SUFFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2023) Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230817-N-N0798-1099 SUFFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2023) Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, poses with Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) after the NCDOC Meritorious Unit Commendation award presentation in Suffolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Bryan Brahan) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) was recently awarded a Meritorious Unit Commendation for unit achievements between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 10, 2023.



Meritorious Unit Commendations recognize units that distinguish themselves by either valorous or meritorious achievement. It recognizes service comparable to that which would merit the award of the Bronze Star Medal to an individual.



The Sailors are recognized for meeting Department of Defense strategic goals and fulfilling mission requirements by leading the execution of endpoint security at the host level. NCDOC was at the forefront of implementing zero trust and continuous monitoring on DoN networks, while improving cloud behavior analytics and machine learning. This enhanced analysts’ ability to prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to advanced cybersecurity threats.



“NCDOC led the Department of the Defense and Department of the Navy towards a paradigm shift in the execution of endpoint security at the host level, aggressively and rapidly adopting detection tools,” according to the citation, signed by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. “The command led the U.S. Navy-wide operation TRITON PHALANX, deploying transformative cloud-based endpoint monitoring and response tools across the U.S. Navy enterprise and expected networks across the globe.”



The command was recognized for supporting more than 3,800 commands and 700,000 individual users worldwide, NCDOC maintained continuous watch operations and reviewed at least 5 million daily alerts. The Sailors mitigated more than 1,800 cyberspace threats to Department of Defense Information Networks.

The award was presented to the command on Aug. 17, 2023 by Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, Commander, Fleet Cyber Command and 10th Fleet, who said “The achievements of NCDOC are truly extraordinary. You defend our networks day in and day out, proactively seeking out threats and mitigate or remove them from the battlefield to ensure the continuity of our vital command and control links. Truly well done all.”

Previously, NCDOC received the Department of the Navy’s 2023 Information Technology Excellence Innovate Award and the 2022 SANS Institute Difference Makers Team of the Year Awards for these innovations.





About NCDOC



Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC), executes defensive cyberspace operations and enables global power projection through proactive network defense. The command is the Navy’s Defensive Cyberspace Operations (DCO) Task Force and sole Cyber Security Service Provider (CSSP).



About U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 14,000 Sailors, Reservists and civilians stationed across the world, U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of FCC and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders.



For news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.fcc.navy.mil