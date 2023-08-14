Navy Doctor Assists in Unprecedented Delivery

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Steven Cornelius, M.D., became the first Marine Barracks Washington physician to deliver a baby for a Marine or spouse attached to the unit.



On August 20, 2023, Cornelius had the privilege of assisting Staff Sgt. Elena Specht, the librarian of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, in delivering a healthy baby boy. Weighing in at 8 pounds 2 ounces, the newborn was welcomed into the world at A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center on Fort Belvoir, Va. Both mother and baby are in good health.



Staff Sgt. Specht, originally from Manhasset, N.Y., is a valued member of the Marine Band. Her journey from a young piano and French horn enthusiast to an accomplished composer and musician has been inspiring. With an academic background that includes degrees from Vanderbilt University, University of Colorado Boulder, and Michigan State University, she has proven to be a versatile and accomplished musician.



Specht joined "The President's Own" in July 2023 while in her third trimester of pregnancy, where she met Marine Barracks Washington's Battalion Surgeon, Lt. Cmdr. Cornelius, who specializes in family medicine and women's health.



"Given that I previously served as an OBGYN resident and love providing OB care to my service members, I offered to be Staff Sergeant Specht's OB provider for the remainder of her pregnancy," said Cornelius. "I oversaw her pregnancy starting at 32 weeks and saw her once per week until she delivered at 40 weeks and one day."



Cornelius, born in Pittsburgh, Pa., graduated with distinction from the Schreyer Honors College at Pennsylvania State University. He continued his academic journey at Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, earning a Doctorate of Medicine with Alpha Omega Alpha distinction in 2016. Cornelius' dedication to medical excellence and military service led him to a series of significant achievements, including the delivery of 695 babies before delivering Baby Specht, his 696th.



"As a Family Medicine physician who cares for patients from infancy to death, I am overjoyed to bring new life into this world," said Cornelius. "Pregnancy is such a beautiful part of life, and having the honor of caring for my patient during this time is simply unmatched. Staff Sergeant Specht was a true rockstar, delivering without any form of pain medication or epidural and without any complications. It’s truly amazing what the female body can do."



Marine Barracks Washington extends its heartfelt congratulations to Staff Sgt. Elena Specht and Lt. Cmdr. Steven Cornelius.

