Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The lifespan of PFD's

    Cold Weather PFD's

    Photo By Robert Penner | The two primary cold weather types of PFD's.... read more read more

    FT. EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Story by Robert Penner 

    Army Maritime Standards and Safety Office

    This story covers a question and answer session on the life span of immersion suits and exposure coveralls. The immersion suit is used for cold water survival situations, typically North of 32°N and South of 32°S. Exposure coveralls are used for working situations in inclement weather, regardless of location.

    QUESTION:
    Safety survey that you provided states a 10 year recommended replacement date, do the immersion suits have to be replaced? Manufacturer date is 2011 and I cannot find any literature that states replacement at the 10 year mark is mandatory. The recommended part is the concern for me, and I would like the Marine Safety Office input on the matter. Can you provide any guidance or literature on the 10 year expiration?

    ANSWER:
    There is no guiding regulation that defines or implements a life span. There were some educated decisions made for that time frame. Neoprene has a shelf life of 5-10 years depending on storage environment. This information is from multiple rubber manufacturers and immersion suit manufacturers information. The DLA Shelf-life program also reflects the information we ascertained from our research. For immersion suits, the DLA SLES implements a 5 year shelf life, and allows for four 12-month extensions (10 years). See attached screenshot.

    This applies to floatation coveralls as well since the floatation material is neoprene, with a little difference. DLA SLES implements a 10 year shelf life outright with no extensions.

    If you would like to investigate this or other things here is the link to DLA SLES. https://www.shelflife.dla.mil


    Not that the question was asked, but lifejackets and work vests use a different type of foam for floatation, open cell foam (typically PVC). This material does not degrade like neoprene. These PFD’s do not have a shelf life, but a service life. Once they become unserviceable according to PMCS tables or manufacturer standards, they should be replaced. DLA SLES has implemented a 10 year shelf life for life jackets and work vests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 10:40
    Story ID: 451966
    Location: FT. EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The lifespan of PFD's, by Robert Penner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cold Weather PFD's

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army watercraft
    pfd
    floatation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT