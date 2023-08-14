The lifespan of PFD's

This story covers a question and answer session on the life span of immersion suits and exposure coveralls. The immersion suit is used for cold water survival situations, typically North of 32°N and South of 32°S. Exposure coveralls are used for working situations in inclement weather, regardless of location.



QUESTION:

Safety survey that you provided states a 10 year recommended replacement date, do the immersion suits have to be replaced? Manufacturer date is 2011 and I cannot find any literature that states replacement at the 10 year mark is mandatory. The recommended part is the concern for me, and I would like the Marine Safety Office input on the matter. Can you provide any guidance or literature on the 10 year expiration?



ANSWER:

There is no guiding regulation that defines or implements a life span. There were some educated decisions made for that time frame. Neoprene has a shelf life of 5-10 years depending on storage environment. This information is from multiple rubber manufacturers and immersion suit manufacturers information. The DLA Shelf-life program also reflects the information we ascertained from our research. For immersion suits, the DLA SLES implements a 5 year shelf life, and allows for four 12-month extensions (10 years). See attached screenshot.



This applies to floatation coveralls as well since the floatation material is neoprene, with a little difference. DLA SLES implements a 10 year shelf life outright with no extensions.



If you would like to investigate this or other things here is the link to DLA SLES. https://www.shelflife.dla.mil





Not that the question was asked, but lifejackets and work vests use a different type of foam for floatation, open cell foam (typically PVC). This material does not degrade like neoprene. These PFD’s do not have a shelf life, but a service life. Once they become unserviceable according to PMCS tables or manufacturer standards, they should be replaced. DLA SLES has implemented a 10 year shelf life for life jackets and work vests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 10:40 Story ID: 451966 Location: FT. EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The lifespan of PFD's, by Robert Penner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.