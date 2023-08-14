AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing welcomes new commander

Photo By Richard Eldridge | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart speaks during his assumption of...... read more read more Photo By Richard Eldridge | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart speaks during his assumption of command ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Aug. 21, 2023. Bogart became the seventh commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing, which has two mission units: the Human Effectiveness Directorate and the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine. (U.S. Air Force photo / Richard Eldridge) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart assumed command of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, 711th Human Performance Wing during a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Scott A. Cain, AFRL commander, Aug. 21, 2023, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.



Cain commended Bogart, a dentist with more than 20 years of experience, for his dedication to the U.S. Department of the Air Force while discussing the qualifications that enable him to command the lab’s only wing with two mission units totaling nearly 2,000 personnel.



“From his earliest days as a resident and a fellow, [Bogart] displayed that he's dedicated to honing his expertise and learning, and those commitments are especially valued for meeting today's rapidly evolving and dynamic, modern world,” Cain said. “He understands the intersection of human performance, medical science and warfighting and that's a synergy that's undoubtedly going to shape our research and where we go to innovate as a team.”



Cain also highlighted how Bogart’s varied leadership roles and experiences as command surgeon for Air Combat Command and Air Force Materiel Command have shaped him into an ideal leader for the 711th Human Performance Wing.



Bogart’s “combination of medical and warfighting expertise really makes him the perfect leader to drive the fight with science and technology,” Cain said.



After discussing Bogart’s career path, Cain highlighted several wing efforts, including the Continuous Fitness Assessment study led by the AFRL Human Effectiveness Directorate and the Missile Community Cancer study, supported by the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.



“I'm excited for you most because you're leading an incredible workforce,” Cain said. “My challenge to you is to continue driving the fight with this team, staying closely connected with the warfighters, working across domains and across directorates as we fight for advantage.”



Cain also praised Bogart’s previous accomplishments as he shared his hope for AFRL’s future.



“I have no doubt that the journey that led you here is going to culminate in an exceptional confluence of knowledge, leadership and results,” Cain said. “You're poised to, at an unparalleled time, make unparalleled advancements for our research and to do that in a time of international competition.”



Bogart thanked Cain and other U.S. Air Force leaders for having confidence in him, and said he is grateful for the opportunity to lead the 711th Human Performance Wing.



“The opportunity to command is the largest honor there can be,” Bogart said. “My goal is to ensure the continued success of the 711th Human Performance Wing, supporting both the Air Force and the Space Force. And the way that happens is people, the human capital.”



Bogart said he witnessed the excellence of the 711th Human Performance Wing workforce throughout his career.



“Through my various roles as group commander and on command surgeon staff at Air Mobility Command, Air Force Materiel Command, and Air Combat Command, I have been the beneficiary of a lot of the 711th Human Performance Wing’s work,” he said.



Bogart commended the 711 HPW workforce’s passion, dedication and commitment to knowledge, technology and solutions.



“I am very proud to be joining this talented team of active-duty, civilians and contractors whose focus is readiness,” he said. “You are ensuring Airmen and Guardians are ready to execute their missions today and tomorrow and that medics are prepared to execute incredible patient care in highly complex and unpredictable situations and environments.”



Bogart said he plans to continue advancing the goals of the wing’s Strategic Plan, especially those focused on uniting the work of both mission units to maximize internal collaboration and deliver warfighting capabilities.



“My goal is to make sure that together, we realize the 711th vision of operating as one fully engaged team, one wing reliably delivering relevant human performance solutions at the speed of need to achieve air and space dominance,” he said.



Bogart is the seventh person to lead AFRL’s human performance team since the standup of the wing in March 2008. The 711 HPW operates at nine geographically separated sites, advancing human performance and integration for air, space and cyberspace through research, education, consultation and operational support.



Bogart took the reins from Dr. Joni Arnold, who served as the wing’s acting director following the previous commander, Brig. Gen. (Dr.) John Andrus’ departure in June 2023. Andrus became the joint staff surgeon for The Joint Staff at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



