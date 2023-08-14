Navy Civilians Recognized for Exemplary Service at NAVSUP Business Systems Center

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Nineteen Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) employees were recognized for their exemplary performance of duty and commitment to Navy civilian service during an Employee Recognition and Awards Ceremony, August 17.



During the event, Capt. David Carnal, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, recognized the contributions of more than 600 civilian employees and presented the command’s annual awards for 2023.



“Today, we’re going to take time to reflect on the accomplishments of this year’s top performers,” said Carnal. “This is also a time to honor an amazing group of people, our NAVSUP BSC workforce. Without your innovative ideas, products, and solutions that increase fleet readiness and strengthen the Navy’s supply chain, NAVSUP BSC would not be what it is today.”



Austin Plantz, a supply system analyst for the NAVSUP Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business Office department, was recognized as Leader of the Year for his efforts in leading the NAVSUP Cash Management Forecasting (CMF) S/4 pilot team. Plantz led the execution of the contracting strategy, onboarded staff supporting the team, established work requirements, and communicated the progress of the project to stakeholders across the Navy as a step toward Navy ERP modernization.



“This award is special because it symbolizes all the hard work put in over the last year,” said Plantz. “I’ve been fortunate to work with and lead an incredible NAVSUP team throughout the S/4 Cash Management Forecasting project. Without their knowledge and expertise, none of this would have been possible.”



Brett Hubbard, an information technology (IT) specialist for the Technology Services department, received the Senior Employee of the Year award for his performance as an information systems security officer (ISSO) for NAVSUP BSC, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Module Test Repair Application (MTRA), and Financial Audit Compliance Enhancement Tool programs. He was responsible for the completion of 73 sprint tasks in support of MTRA’s cybersecurity posture, with 12 additional tasks underway.



“This is an incredible honor. Over the last two years, I had the unique experience of working with so many great individuals across the command that are equally deserving of recognition as we all strive to support each other, the overall mission of the command, and the Navy as a whole,” said Hubbard. “I’m truly grateful for the acknowledgment of my contributions as this recognition motivates me to continue striving to grow personally and continue to highlight a transparent, collaborative, and positive cybersecurity process throughout the command.”



Tanya Wang, an IT specialist for the Core Business Solutions department’s Foreign Military Sales team, received the Junior Employee of the Year award for her performance supporting Integrated Technical Item Management and Procurement modernization and Computerized, Provisioning, Allowance, and Supply System. Wang developed a new business intelligence course curriculum for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces' advanced user group and produced key process maps never previously documented.



"It’s always rewarding to see the time and effort you put in at work recognized, so receiving this award really helped hammer in the idea that I often live by, ‘you get out what you put in,’” said Wang. “There are so many people who’ve helped me along my journey this past year and have been there for my highs and lows. I’m forever grateful for all the opportunities that the department, and NAVSUP BSC as a whole, have provided me, and I will continue striving towards being the voice and connection for those without one.”



Scott Messner, an IT specialist for the Logistics Solutions department, was named Command Support Employee of the Year for his performance as the One Touch Support (OTS) operations lead. During the past year, Messner ensured that OTS standard operating procedures, command information assurance, and security standards and guidelines were met. He led a team that processed more than 25,600 system authorization access requests (SAAR) and addendums for OTS users and served as the OTS ISSO for 200 NAVAIR SAARs.



"I am very appreciative of being nominated by my team and leadership,” said Messner. “It feels good to have the hard work recognized. At the end of the day, what matters is the support we provide to the end users, the warfighters.”



The Ordnance Information System (OIS) team received the Team of the Year award for efforts in cloud migration and development, security, and operations initiatives while leveraging new technologies and re-investment of capital to support the warfighter and reduce cyber risk. The OIS team created 8,732 work items during 2022 and closed 8,134 work items with a 93.2 percent throughput of work across the team. This resulted in 183 deployments to production supporting the OIS application.



NAVSUP BSC Team of the Year recipients included: Rob Frey, George Peslis, Gary Bojo, Matthew Henry, Tim Kautzmann, Andrew Filer, Tiena Tran, Vu Nguyen, Anand Sharma, Craig Saunders, Tom Knee, Steve Walking, Blake Wolfgang, Shay Rounsvile, and Anthony Richardson.



“Receiving this team award and recognition from leadership is a definite morale booster that validates all of the hard work and accomplishments of the OIS team over the last year,” said Frey, OIS project technical lead. “The team has truly embraced the ‘Get Real, Get Better’ philosophy. Having hard conversations, finding innovative solutions to continue delivering value to our mission partners, and applying continuous improvement principles as part of their lean, agile mindset. I am privileged to work with such an amazing group of people.”



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:33 Story ID: 451959 Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Civilians Recognized for Exemplary Service at NAVSUP Business Systems Center, by Thomas Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.