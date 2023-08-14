Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE debris pick-up

    USACE Debris Mission

    Photo By Jay Woods | Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Typhoon Mawar Debris Team removes...... read more read more

    TUMON, GUAM

    08.13.2023

    Story by Jay Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Typhoon Mawar Debris Team removes vegetation debris from right-of-ways in the village of Malesso.

    All debris has been removed from Umatak and cleared by the local mayor.

    The villages of Malesso and Santa Rita-Sumi should be completely clear of eligible right-of-way debris by Aug. 24.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 19:34
    Story ID: 451932
    Location: TUMON, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE debris pick-up, by Jay Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Debris Mission, Typhoon Mawar
    USACE Debris Mission

    usace hq
    typhoon mawar
    mawar
    honolulu district usace
    pacific ocean division usace

