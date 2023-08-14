USACE debris pick-up

Photo By Jay Woods | Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Typhoon Mawar Debris Team removes...... read more read more

Photo By Jay Woods | Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Typhoon Mawar Debris Team removes vegetation debris from right-of-ways in the village of Malesso. All debris has been removed from Umatak and cleared by the local mayor. The villages of Malesso and Santa Rita-Sumi should be completely clear of eligible right-of-way debris by Aug. 24. see less | View Image Page