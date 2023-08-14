Gossett takes command of the AOC FTU

Photo By Shelton Keel | Lt. Col. Jason “Chappy” Gossett took command of the 505th TRS on May 12, 2023. ...... read more read more Photo By Shelton Keel | Lt. Col. Jason “Chappy” Gossett took command of the 505th TRS on May 12, 2023. The 505th TRS executes the Air Operations Center Initial Qualification course with 13 tracks, six times a year and four Joint Air Operations Command and Control Courses, or JAOC2C, that annually generate 1,600 graduates for global geographic and functional AOCs and operations centers. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

The 505th Training Squadron, the Air Force’s gateway to global air operations centers, said farewell to their commander, Lt. Col. Kari “Cougar” Mott, and welcomed Lt. Col. Jason “Chappy” Gossett, during a change of command ceremony, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 12, 2023.



The change of command is a military tradition, representing a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. Col. Adam Shelton, 505th Test and Training Group commander, presided over the ceremony.



Shelton shared how there is no other squadron like the 505th TRS in the Air Force which conducts initial qualification training for the AOC Weapon System. “The range of instruction in this organization is breathtaking; not only are courses taught for the AOC Weapons System, but the professional cadre also conducts technician training, a joint air operations command and control course specifically designed for our joint and coalitions teammates, an academic instructor course and even tailored mobile courses to support partner relationships like recent training in Japan and Qatar.”



Shelton continued, “The 505th TRS blazed trails outside of its normal wheelhouse, leaning into the difficult task of championing a new scenario that touches and feeds every course it teaches. We estimated it would take 20 months and 100,000 personnel hours to overhaul this 20 plus year-old scenario, but we got it done in six months under Cougar’s leadership.”



Shelton thanked Lt. Col. Mott for an incredible job well done and assured members in attendance that the squadron was in the capable hands of Lt. Col. Gossett.



“I can’t think of a better person to take the reins at this point than Chappy Gossett,” said Shelton. “Chappy brings a deep operational history and experience with him to his new position combined with his time at USAFE [U.S. Air Forces Europe] both as permanent party and augmenting the Ukraine crisis. There’s little in the community he isn’t aware of or an experience he can’t draw from.”



Before relinquishing command, Mott thanked the men and women of the 505th TRS who had an impact during her time at the formal training unit. “Command is a team sport; I’d like to say a special thank you to the men and women of the 505th Training Squadron. I’ve learned so much from all of you. I can’t imagine leaving the Air Force at a higher point in my career than by working with the most professional, passionate, and truly best people I’ve ever met.”



Mott continued, “Over the past two years, this squadron has taken on the task of modernizing every inch of its training portfolio to refocus on the pacing challenge. This was a huge lift, and the squadron executed it professionally and on target. The 505th Training Squadron is in great hands with Lt. Col. Gossett taking over; I’m excited for him to lead the squadron to new heights during the next two years.



Gossett was previously assigned as the 505th TRS director of operations, overseeing the FTU’s $19 million budget and a 153-member coalition, joint and Total Integrated Force team consisting of civilian, active duty, foreign partner, and U.S. Air Force Reserve members. Lt. Col. Mott will retire from the Air Force after 20 years of faithful service and move with her family to southeastern Pennsylvania.



As the commander, Lt. Col. Gossett will lead the U.S. Air Force’s AOC FTU. The 505th TRS executes the AOC Initial Qualification course with 13 tracks, six times a year and four Joint air Operations Command and Control Courses, or JAOC2C, that annually generate 1,600 graduates for global geographic and functional AOCs and operations centers.



Addressing the 505th TRS for the first time as commander, Gossett said “Thank you to Lt. Col. Kari Mott who guided the squadron through unprecedented change over the past two years. My intent is to continue the groundwork she laid to ensure we are accelerating change and training Airmen, the joint force, and allies and partners to be prepared to win against a peer adversary in competition and conflict.”



“I am truly honored to take command and to serve the men and women of the 505th Training Squadron and grateful leadership entrusts me to serve Airmen,” said Gossett. “This squadron’s expertise of the AOC Weapon System and the joint air tasking cycle is unmatched, and I look forward to serving with each and every one of you.”



Gossett continued, “As the Gateway to the AOC, the mission of this squadron is imperative to ensuring the readiness of personnel assigned to AOCs worldwide. The 505th Training Squadron takes this role seriously as we focus on aligning training towards the pacing challenge identified in the National Defense Strategy.”