Veteran Affairs Clinic honors Col. Charles and JoAnne Powell

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The local Veteran Affairs clinic hosted a renaming ceremony, now to be called the Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell Veteran Affairs Clinic San Angelo, July 31.



U.S. Air Force Retired Col. Charles Powell and his wife, JoAnne Powell, retired in San Angelo after his final active-duty assignment as the 2480th Training Wing commander at Goodfellow Air Force Base in 1984. Charles Powell’s duty to his country lasted 30 years, beginning in 1954.



Powell served as a member of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, where he was known as a vocal advocate for local transportation issues, earning him the Texas Department of Transportation Road Hand Award for his dedication to improving safety of public transportation. His commitment to continuing to develop and improve the city of San Angelo earned him the Texas Southwest Council Distinguished Citizen of the Year award in 2015.



JoAnne Powell served as a Congressional Board Manager and regional staff aide for multiple members of Congress. She also served on the board of the American Red Cross, Meals for the Elderly, Hospice of San Angelo, and was called the “First Lady of Goodfellow Air Force Base” by the community.



“Col. Powell was an amazing leader. He devoted his career to defending our nation and embodying the Air Force's core values of integrity, service, and excellence. I would not have the pleasure of commanding the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow were it not for Col. Powell and his commitment to continuing the essential mission of what happens on base,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander.



Charles and JoAnne Powell’s legacy and impact on and off base have outlived them and will continue to help veterans within San Angelo.



Maguinness also said, “Beyond the confines of the base, Col. Powell and Mrs. Powell extended their impact into the heart of this community. They understood that our responsibility as military members extends beyond the walls of our installations. The Powells recognized that our service to our nation and its veterans is intertwined with the responsibility to uplift and support those around us.”



U.S. Rep. August Pfluger pushed the bill through the House of Representatives in 2021. Later, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn pushed it through the Senate. Pflugar and Cornyn memorialized the dedication and commitment the Powells had for the community of San Angelo when the legislation was passed by the Senate in October 2022.



At the ceremony, Pflugar gifted Col. Charles and JoAnne Powell’s family a copy of the legislation that was passed to officially change the name of the clinic to Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell Veteran Affairs Clinic.



“When veterans walk through these doors, they will know that Charlie and JoAnne Powell are the first on a long list of people that will always have their backs,” said Colin McKinney, Powell's grandson.

