NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Hosting Career Fair at Virginia Beach Convention Center to Recruit, Hire Qualified Applicants

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) will host a Career Fair, Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Virginia Beach Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an effort to recruit and hire qualified candidates for open NAVFAC MIDLANT positions.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and all work experience levels are welcome. The event is open to the public.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Career Fair

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St., Virginia Beach, VA 23451



“This is one of the largest Career Fairs, with the most available jobs, NAVFAC MIDLANT has hosted to date,” said NAVFAC MIDLANT Human Resources Director Jessica Thompson. “We have a great selection of jobs and we are seeking highly motivated and qualified candidates to fill those positions. If you are a current federal employee, or looking to get into the federal workforce, this is a ‘must-attend’ event for you.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT is recruiting for open positions in a variety of professional disciplines. (See event flyer for specifics) Recruitment efforts are mainly for positons located in the Hampton Roads area, however, applicants may also qualify for open positions in other areas within the MIDLANT region, if applicable.



Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, have a valid U.S. issued driver’s license, Social Security card, and a copy of their unofficial high school diploma/GED, college transcripts or certifications, if applicable. Candidates may receive up to a $5,000 incentive to join NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic based on experience level and position.



Job applicants must also meet the following requirements:

• Be at least 18 years of age

• Have at least 6 months of general work experience

• Be a U.S. citizen

• Be able to pass a pre-employment screening and have no felony convictions



Job benefits include:

• Paid federal holidays

• Earn paid annual and sick leave

• Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance

• Long-Term Care Insurance

• Thrift Savings Program



Visit: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/faq/application/documents/resume/what-to-include/ for tips on how to prepare and write a federal resume. Candidates will be able to meet with Human Resources representatives at the event to discuss the application process. To download the event flyer, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Mid-Atlantic/Careers/



Directions to event (from Interstate East):

• Take I-264E

• Follow I-264E to Parks Ave.

• Continue on Parks Ave. to 19th St.

• Virginia Beach Convention center is located at 1000 19th St.



For questions about the Career Fair, email NAVFACML_Jobs@us.navy.mil. For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.

