Clark shines as moderator of 33rd Annual Joint Women's Leadership Symposium’s Character and Courage panel

The 34th Annual Joint Women's Leadership Symposium gathered influential voices and inspiring leaders from all branches of the military with 5,000 servicewomen present, from June 28 to July 1, 2023, at San Diego, California.



Among the exceptional individuals present was U.S. Space Force Capt. Eva Clark, an officer assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s 505th Combat Training Squadron, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. Her pivotal role as the moderator of the Character and Courage panel, featuring four exceptional women Guardians selected for their experiences in character and courage, showcased her exceptional communication skills and unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of resilience, integrity, and fortitude.



In her introduction to the panel, Clark astutely highlighted two key historical milestones: the groundbreaking inclusivity of the Space Force, where women can join in all ranks, and drew a powerful parallel between our current Pacing Challenge and the Battle of Midway. Her insightful introduction set the tone for an engaging discussion, emphasizing the significance of these milestones and inspiring all attendees to embrace the spirit of resilience, courage, and commitment. Her performance as the panel's moderator left a lasting impression, igniting a collective spark of inspiration and fostering a deep appreciation for the transformative power of character and courage.



Honoring Historical Milestones



The panel recognized the groundbreaking achievement of the United States Space Force, as the first service, from inception, to allow women to join in all ranks. This remarkable milestone highlights the Space Force’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equality-acknowledging the invaluable contributions women make to the military and the nation's defense.



Drawing Parallels to the Battle of Midway



In her introduction, Clark drew a powerful parallel between our current situation grappling with the Pacing Challenge and the historic Battle of Midway, a pivotal engagement in World War II. By invoking this historical reference, she highlighted the importance of courage, strategic thinking, and unwavering commitment in overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges.



During the Battle of Midway, the U.S. turned the tide of the war against a formidable adversary through strategic planning, tactical execution, and extraordinary bravery. She likened the determination and resilience displayed by those who fought in that battle to the challenges faced by the modern military in countering the threats posed by our strategic competitors.



Attendees were encouraged to embrace the spirit of the Battle of Midway, forging ahead with unwavering determination and a steadfast resolve to secure victory in the current fight.



Guiding the Discussion



As the moderator of the Character and Courage panel, Clark guided the discussion, providing a platform for the four women Guardians to share their experiences and insights on the significance of character and courage in military service.



Panelists provided personal anecdotes, illustrating how character and courage had played pivotal roles in their military journeys. Through insightful queries, panelists were prompted to reflect on the values that shape their character, the challenges they have overcome, and the courage to uphold the standard.



The Character and Courage panel at the 34th Annual Joint Women's Leadership Symposium left an indelible impact on all in attendance. “The panelists’ collective voices demonstrated the remarkable achievements and contributions of women in the military, fostering a culture of resilience and inspiring future generations of Guardians to uphold the highest ideals of character and courage,” said Clark.