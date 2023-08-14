NY Army Guard Cavalry Troopers Compete for Spurs

Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | A New York Army National Guard Soldier from the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | A New York Army National Guard Soldier from the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, headquartered at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station but with elements across western New York, compete in a "spur ride" to earn their silver spurs at the Youngstown Lewiston Training Area, Youngstown, New York, Aug. 18, 2023. The Soldiers had to complete a written exam on tactical knowledge, followed by route, area and zone recon training lanes, and finally a 12 mile ruck march over the course of 48 hours, as part of a tradition of cavalrymen earning their spurs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (Aug. 22, 2023) Twenty New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, earned their silver spurs after completing a three-day long “Spur Ride” at the Youngstown Lewiston Training Area, outside of Niagara Falls from August 16 to 18.



The traditional cavalry spurs can be earned in two ways – passing a spur ride which awards silver spurs, or deploying and engaging in combat which awards golden spurs.



“It’s an esprit-de-corps event where we take our best scouts across the squadron where they have to conduct scout tasks to standard and then various other physical activities over a 48 hour period,” said squadron Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Cross.



The 101st Cavalry Regiment is headquartered at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, but has elements in Buffalo, Geneva and Jamestown. The unit serves as a reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition squadron, which makes it the “eyes” of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, scouting out enemy locations ahead of the rest of the brigade.



Starting on August 16, 31 Soldiers began the spur ride with an exam that focused tactical proficiency. They then spent the following two days outdoors to complete a series of training lanes and a 12-mile ruck march to be completed in four-and-a-half hours.



“I thought the lanes were really good,” said Spc. Peter Fillion, a senior scout observer from Charlie Troop.



“It was more challenging than I thought it was going to be, but it covered the three main mission sets of being a cavalry scout.”



Fillion, who has been in the 101st for two years, came in first place in the ruck march.



The tradition of earning spurs goes back to the beginning of American cavalry, where new Troopers were assigned to horse with a shaved tail until they received extensive training in horsemanship and the use of the cavalry saber. Once they proved their ability, they were given their spurs, Cross said.



Cross explained that the Soldiers participating were selected for being “above average” in terms of physical fitness scores, marksmanship scores and time in service requirements.



During the COVID pandemic the spur ride was put on hold, Cross said.

Now the battalion leadership is trying to have as many Soldiers as possible qualify for their spurs, he explained.



That included Soldiers from support roles and those who had just returned from recent deployments to Europe and the Horn of Africa, Cross said.



Soldiers first had to pass a written exam. Then they were divided up into teams and went on to the training lanes.



These include area, zone and route recon, which are the main tasks of a cavalry unit, Cross said. The goal was to test their tactical capabilities in defeating obstacles, engaging enemies and securing objectives, he added.



“The silver spurs are something a lot of people see as a rite of passage,” said Cross. “It’s a symbol that you are a proven scout in the cavalry world. Its pretty important and a special thing for a lot of these Soldiers.”



First and foremost, Cross said, the spur ride is a training event where the Soldiers are not only being tested, but given the opportunity to learn and perfect their skills as cavalrymen.



Fillion, the ruck-march winner, said he appreciated the demands of the spur ride



“I’m always up for a challenge,” Fillion said.



“Its great to have these opportunities, if you kill it on one opportunity then another one always presents itself. If you never slack, you’re always gung-ho and do your best, then opportunities will always present themselves,” he said.



The spurs were presented later on the 18th, after the ruck march at a traditional “spur diner” where the Troopers were recognized for their accomplishments.



“I like carrying on the tradition,” said Fillion.



Cross said the spur ride was a big success for the unit and a great way to end their two weeks of annual training.



“Those who were awarded their spurs at our spur diner are the ones who have proven they are well above their peers in being technically and tactically proficient,” Cross said.