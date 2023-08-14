FILLMORE SOLDIER ENSHRINED IN ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD OFFICER CANDIDATE SCHOOL HALL OF FAME

Lt. Col. Jeramy Miles of Fillmore was inducted into the Illinois Army National Guard’s 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) Officer Candidate School’s Hall of Fame on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Heartland Community College’s Astroth Community Education Center in Normal as part of the school’s graduation ceremonies.

Each inductee is a graduate of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) Officer Candidate School, has obtained the rank of lieutenant colonel, was recommended by the ILARNG OCS Hall of Fame Board, and was confirmed by the Commander of the 129th Regiment for outstanding service.

Miles has served for 28 years. He is the Battalion Commander for the 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment based in Milan, Illinois. He enlisted as a cannon crew member in April 1995. He has served in multiple positions within the 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment including Commander of A Battery; Battalion Fire Direction Officer, Battalion Operations Officer, and Battalion Executive Officer.

He has also served as the Bilateral Affairs Officer in the U.S. Embassy in Poland, the Illinois National Guard Security Cooperation Officer, the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Fire Support Officer, and the Illinois National Guard Deputy Director of Strategic Plans and Policy. He deployed to Iraq in 2005; Sinai, Egypt, in 2010; and to the Horn of Africa in 2022. He has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals, and the Combat Action Badge.

Also inducted was Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker, a 1987 graduate of the Illinois Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School and now the Commander of the Army Reserve’s 88th Readiness Division headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., and Fort McCoy, Wis. He assumed command on July 30, 2022. He was previously the commander of the 416th Theater Engineer Command, Darien, Ill. Maj. Gen. Baker was unable to attend the Aug. 20 ceremony.

Miles was presented with a Hall of Fame trophy depicting the Illinois National Guard’s most famous alumni, former President Abraham Lincoln. Both Miles and Baker will have their photos posted on the OCS Hall of Fame Wall inside the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield.

After Miles and Baker were inducted into the OCS Hall of Fame, the Illinois Army National Guard’s 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) Officer Candidate School commissioned 19 new officers as U.S. Army second lieutenants and graduated an additional two future officers who “hip-pocketed” their commissions to a later date.



Editor’s note: Photos of Lt. Col. Miles induction into the OCS Hall of Fame can be downloaded here:

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7981256/illinois-army-national-guard-officer-candidate-school-graduates-21-leaders

