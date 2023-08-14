Photo Essay: Scenes from Fort McCoy's 2023 Women’s Equality Day special observance

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco (left), garrison command sergeant major, present Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, with a special plaque of appreciation from the Fort McCoy Garrison for serving as the guest speaker for the 2023 Women's Equality Day observance Aug. 15, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Though it’s officially observed Aug. 26, Fort McCoy held its observance of Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 15 with a special event featuring guest speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, at McCoy’s Community Center.



The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote.



At the United States Census Bureau website, www.census.gov, a snippet of the original Congressional Resolution for Women’s Equality Day from Aug. 26, 1973, was shared to provide a better idea about the day.



“Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, that August 26, 1973, is designated as ‘Women's Equality Day,’ and the President is authorized and requested to issue a proclamation in commemoration of that day in 1920 on which the women of America were first guaranteed the right to vote. Approved August 16, 1973.”



Czarnecki talked about the history of the day and why it’s significant and the importance of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.



“Nearly a century of protest by some very brave women, with the support of some men, ended women’s suffrage and led to the certification of the 19th amendment on Aug. 26, 1920,” Czarnecki said. “It would take us all day to recognize the entirety of the wonderful people who had a part in the passing of the 19th amendment. But I picked two women who I found to be interesting, determined, and very brave. … It wasn’t until 1851 when Elizabeth Katie Stanton and Susan B. Anthony actually met. While the two are vastly different, their social agendas were the same.



“They joined forces and where Elizabeth was a phenomenal writer with a fantastic education, Susan was an exceptional orator with the ability to really draw a crowd. Also, while Elizabeth was married to a husband who was away more often than not, traveling about to deliver speeches was very difficult. So, Elizabeth would spend her time writing impactful speeches. And Susan, unmarried and untethered would use them when she traveled to different states to argue in support of women's suffrage. In that, the two women really formed a very tight bond through the years of activism. Both women experienced some very trying times, but they never stopped fighting for advancement and building a steady stream of followers. Sadly, neither women were alive when their hard work actually came to fruition.”



