Mud and Glory: Texan West Point graduate prepares for Army career with a purpose

Photo By Alun Thomas | 2nd Lt. Cade Hawley is pictured at the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion headquarters, Aug....... read more read more Photo By Alun Thomas | 2nd Lt. Cade Hawley is pictured at the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion headquarters, Aug. 21, downtown Phoenix, as he works for the battalion assisting with recruiting operations before reporting to the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course in Oct. Hawley is a recent 2023 West Point Military Academy graduate and was part of the West Point Men’s Army Rugby Team during his four years at the school. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX – The scrum bound together; both sets of forwards colliding with ferocity in a desperate battle to win territory on the rock-hard surface of the rugby pitch.



Tighthead prop 2nd Lt. Cade Hawley drove his opponent from the California Golden Bears backward with an intensity – his commitment to dominating his opponents apparent, Hawley an integral part of a national championship winning side.



This is the competition Hawley lives for, something he’s bought to the rugby field and beyond as he prepares to enter the next phase of his Army career at the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course (IBOLC), after recently graduating from West Point Military Academy.



For now, Hawley finds himself with the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, gaining valuable insights into recruiting operations before his IBOLC school dates in October, giving him the opportunity to reflect on everything he’s achieved so far.



Hawley, 21, was born in the quiet Texas town of Lexington, population 1,217, and roughly 50 miles from state capitol Austin.



For Hawley, it was an ideal place to grow up, enjoying his childhood in an isolated rural setting, excelling at high school in numerous sports.



“I can’t complain about my childhood at all, my parents did a great job of instilling discipline and work ethic in me at an early age,” Hawley said. “I played football, basketball, baseball, ran track, and was also part of the Future Farmers of America chapter.”



Hawley said he loved the small-town lifestyle but wanted to challenge himself outside of that setting, a chance afforded to him when the West Point opportunity came calling.



“During my senior year I was offered the chance to play for the Golden Knights as a left tackle,” Hawley said. “I went through the application process and was told I had a spot on the team. I really felt like I wanted to serve my country, be a part of something and make a difference.”



Hawley said he saw the advantages of playing Division One football while working towards a degree and jumped in full throttle. Unfortunately, after two years his football dream came to an end.



“There were a lot of players on the team, and I wasn’t keeping up, Hawley added. “We ended up reaching an agreement, and I was done with football after two years.”



A new opportunity soon presented itself in the form of the West Point Men’s Rugby Team, something that allowed Hawley to reinvigorate his sporting passion.



“I had a few buddies in my company who were on the rugby team and asked me to come down and try out,” he said. “I went down, tried out, and fell in love with the game.”



Hawley said joining the rugby team was the best decision he made at West Point, thriving on the competition and camaraderie.



“It was a steep learning curve, but I had the chance to play other NCAA and men’s teams, and in my junior year we won the national championship,” Hawley stated. “There was no tighter group … there’s a reputation at West Point for the rugby team being a close-knit group of guys, and we really came together as a family.”



Hawley said has no plans to give up his rugby career and plans to try out for the All-Army Rugby team once he recovers from a back injury.



Hawley has also had the chance to look back on his West Point years and is relieved to be moving on.



“It was a great feeling to graduate from West Point, almost surreal, especially as I got in my truck and left those gates for the final time … but I was ready to move on,” he said. “I chose to be an infantry officer. I always loved the infantry training we’d do in the summer and felt it would suit me.”



For now, Hawley is working with local Phoenix recruiters and looking forward to learning a new aspect of Army operations.



“With the time before our BOLC classes many of the West Point graduates were sent across the country to assist with recruiting efforts, Hawley said. “It’s something new and I’m looking forward to it.”



Beyond that, Hawley said his next focus is graduating IBOLC and Ranger School, before heading to Fort Cavazos, Texas, and joining his first active-duty unit with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.



“I’m a little bit nervous, but excited for the future at the same time … I don’t intend to leave Fort Moore without my Ranger tab,” Hawley said. “My family is proud of me, and that’s what counts. They’re very happy I chose to do this.”