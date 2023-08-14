Multi-national partners gather for Nimble Titan Workshop

Helsinki, Finland – More than 60 representatives from 18 nations and three international organizations convened for the Nimble Titan 24 Conflict Event Design and Planning Workshop in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2023.



Hosted by the Finnish Ministry of Defense, the purpose of the workshop was to design the wargame construct and analysis plan for the Conflict Event in Suffolk, Virginia, scheduled for November 2023. Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense executes the Nimble Titan campaign of experimentation on behalf of U.S. Space Command.



Nimble Titan is the premier global forum for integrated air and missile defense policy experimentation and concept development. It is a continuing two-year campaign set 10 years in the future to strengthen international partnerships, influence the development of missile defense policies and concepts, and inform missile defense capability development for nations and international organizations from the Euro-Atlantic, Indo-Pacific, Middle Eastern, and North American regions. Participants include members of both the ministries of defense and foreign affairs from the respective participant nations and organizations.



“As a new NATO member, Nimble Titan offers Finland an excellent platform to learn about the decision-making processes of NATO and other like-minded countries,” said Lt. Col. Mikko Sarantola from the Defense Command Finland. “It enables an experiment in a scenario-based environment on how to coordinate IAMD activities with other actors. From the perspective of a small country, it is important to understand IAMD consists of a diverse range of means, with the military as one part of the whole.”



The campaign focuses on strategic deterrence by taking a deeper look into synchronized messaging, effective command and control, information sharing, and other objectives. Insights gained through Nimble Titan help inform member nations’ perspectives on IAMD policy and regional defense issues. Following the design phase, participants executed the planning workshop to develop story lines, event injects, intelligence summaries, and an analysis plan to help shape the conduct and flow of the wargame to ensure the best possible conditions for observations, data collection and learning.



“The human domain is the one we are trying to secure because it is the most vulnerable and valuable,” said Dr. Mike Aatltola, director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, during his keynote address that opened the event. He further stressed the importance of IAMD in protecting the human domain and in making human life more predictable. “With predictability, you provide security.”



Aaltola posited the Atlantic and the Asia Pacific regions as one theater, versus two. His view is “all these areas are interdependent,” and that whatever happens in the Baltic Sea influences what happens in the Black Sea and the Arctic Sea. He further stressed the importance of the Baltic Sea region given its location and proximity to adversarial countries and the Arctic.



The Nimble Titan Conflict event in November will enable member nations and organizations to put into practice the past year’s organizing and planning. Following this, a senior leader event and after action review will occur in Kobe, Japan, and Paris, France, respectively, completing the Nimble Titan two-year cycle of events.

