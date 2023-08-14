FRCE employee retires after 70 years of military, civil service

Photo By Joseph Andes | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Andes | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont recognized Freddie Dawkins, a pneudraulics systems mechanic at the depot, during a retirement ceremony honoring Dawkins’ 70 years of combined military and civilian service. Dawkins retired from the U.S. Air Force after 26 years of service and then worked disassembling, assembling, repairing and overhauling various turbine compressor assemblies with Naval Air Systems Command since January 1981. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Freddie Dawkins, a pneudraulics systems mechanic at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), celebrated his retirement from federal service after 70 years of combined military and civilian service.

FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont recognized Dawkins’ accomplishments during a ceremony at the depot July 27.



“Mr. Dawkins has had an extraordinary career,” Belmont said. “For seventy years, he has dedicated himself to serving our nation. It’s remarkable when you think about it. He has served under every U.S. president since Eisenhower. He exemplifies commitment and faithful service.”



Dawkins’ lengthy federal service career began January 1, 1953, when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in the aircraft and engine mechanic career field. Dawkins was 17 years old at the time.



“Once I got in and got over being nervous, it was the best thing that happened to me,” said Dawkins. “It was strict but it taught us discipline. It taught us to be men, because when we came in, we were just teenagers. I grew up in the Air Force.”



In the early part of his military career, Dawkins served in the distinguished Strategic Air Command, as well as the 31st Fighter Wing at Turner Field, Ga., where he worked with the legendary Tuskegee Airmen.



Dawkins served tours in the Republic of Vietnam between 1966 and 1969. He received the Air Medal — with five oak leaf clusters, representing 125 combat missions flown — and the Distinguished Flying Cross.



After 26 years of military service, Dawkins retired from the Air Force January 31, 1979. It wouldn’t be long however, before he was once again serving his country.



Dawkins used the Montgomery GI Bill to study aircraft and engine maintenance. He then worked with a military contractor, working on C-5 Galaxy aircraft, for a short while before taking a federal service position at Naval Air Station Alameda in California. This marked the start of Dawkins’ 44 years of civilian federal service.



Dawkins worked as a pneudraulics systems mechanic — disassembling, assembling, repairing and overhauling various turbine compressor assemblies daily — with Naval Air Systems Command since January 1981.



He received orders to relocate to the Naval Aviation Depot, now known as Fleet Readiness Center East, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in January 1995.



“I was happy here,” said Dawkins. “When we transferred here, my family and I came to a new area and a new job. We were accepted and blended in. I've had a good time. I was able to do what I needed to do and do what I loved to do.”



Known to all at the depot as “Mr. Fred,” Dawkins was well known at FRCE for his work ethic and extensive expertise.



“He shows up to work early and is ready to go when the bell rings,” said Michael VanWolput, the supervisor for FRCE’s Starters and Turbines shop and Auxiliary Power Unit and Fuel Controls shop. “He doesn’t mess around. He is one of the best workers I've ever had the pleasure of working with.”



VanWolput said Dawkins’ brought a wealth of expertise to the depot, gained through seven decades of experience working in aviation maintenance.



“He's brought so much to the shop, especially about disassembly and assembly of the older-style units,” said VanWolput. “These are units that aren't very common anymore because those particular aircraft are going away. He knows all those units.”



Dawkins was generous in sharing his expertise. He credited the mentorship he received throughout his career as a crucial element to his success.



“Come in with a positive attitude and be willing to learn and take the advice from the senior people,” said Dawkins. “Don't sit still. Get in, do your job, and pay attention. You do those things and should be able to advance, no matter what your career field is.”



According to VanWolput, Dawkins did more than pay attention and do his job, he personified commitment and dedication during his 70 years of service.



“Seeing how long he's been doing this — and he loves it — you realize just how completely dedicated he is to supporting the war fighter and America,” said VanWolput. “He will be missed.”



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.



Learn more at www.navair.navy.mil/frce or https://www.facebook.com/FleetReadinessCenterEast.