Military Sealift Command visits Drop-In Center during community outreach event

Courtesy Photo | PATTAYA, Thailand—Members of Military Sealift Command's fleet replenishment oilers USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Big Horn (T-AO-198) pose for a photo with kids from the Drop-In Center of the Human Help Network Foundation during a community relations event in Pattaya, Thailand, Aug. 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jamil A. Khan/Released)

PATTAYA, Thailand—Members of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oilers USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) visited the Drop-In Center of the Human Help Network Foundation to interact with children during a community-relations event in Pattaya, Thailand, Aug. 16.



USNS Rappahannock and USNS Big Horn are currently at Thailand undergoing routine voyage repair.



While the ships were under maintenance, 19 civilian mariners travelled to the Drop-In Center in Pattaya for a day of fun and games with the volunteers and children, which was facilitated by Navy League Siam in Pattaya.



“Mariners who participate in community-relations events have the opportunity to serve as positive role models and ambassadors on behalf of their commands and the United States Navy, thereby strengthening ties with allies and partners in other parts of the world,” said Navy Lt. Jamil A. Khan, chaplain, MSC Far East in Singapore. “The responsibility of strengthening ties with the local community is one of the most significant responsibilities of a naval force that is forward-deployed.”



The three-hour visit consisted of a variety of playground-type games that often led to many laughs, cheers and yells of encouragement that were fostered by the MSC members, the facility volunteers and the kids.



“I've participated in several community-relations event’s whenever I return to Thailand on various ships,” said Lorraine Ninete, purser, USNS Rappahannock. “It breaks my heart knowing that some children are lacking basic things like food and education that we sometimes take for granted.”



The Drop-In Center is a non-governmental organization and is one of the projects of the Human Help Foundation in Pattaya. The center hosts about 80 children a day from Thailand and neighboring nations, whose parents are day laborers in Thailand.



In the prior days, members of MSC voluntarily raised enough funds to purchase much needed school supplies, toys and snacks.



“A monetary donation was also made by mariners, and it was put toward the purchase of food items like milk, snacks, fruit, meat, and rice,” said Lt. Khan. “In addition, they were able to visit a nearby school-supply store to stock up on many different kinds of pencils, papers, glue sticks, and other necessities for the kids.”



The mariners engaged the kids in many games that brought a lasting smile to their faces. The day came to a close when the kids served a delicious meal to the ship's crew.



The events of the day proved to be a prime example of how quickly games and team interaction can bring people together.



“This experience has taught me that anywhere you go in the world there are children who needs to feel wanted and appreciated, and we let them know that we care by spending time with them,” said Ninete. “The best part of the event was seeing the smiles on children’s faces.”



USNS Rappahannock and USNS Big Horn provide underway replenishment of fuel, fleet cargo and stores to customer ships at sea. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.