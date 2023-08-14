U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Receives Citizenship Through Service

Photo By Sgt. Vail Forbeck | U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Jennifer Acosta Tejada, 55th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Vail Forbeck | U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Jennifer Acosta Tejada, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 28th Infantry Division, celebrates her U.S. citizenship after taking the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America while serving on a CONUS mission on August 10, 2023. Acosta, originally from the Dominican Republic, received her citizenship through her military service with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard under the Naturalization Through Service program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck) see less | View Image Page

In a remarkable display of dedication and commitment, U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard (PAANG) Soldier, Spc. Jennifer Acosta Tejada, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 28th Infinity Division, etched her name into American military history. Born in the Dominican Republic, Specialist Acosta's journey to become a U.S. citizen took a unique path through her service in the United States Army under the Naturalization Through Military Service program.



Spc. Acosta is one of three children and the only member of her family who serves in the armed forces. She enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2019 at 18 years old as a Logistics Specialist (92A). "I like working as a supply clerk," said Acosta. "I like to give people things they need when they need them. It is a simple job but comes with a lot of responsibility."

Acosta currently lives in the Poconos, in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where she attends East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. Acosta is only one class away from receiving a bachelor's degree in environmental since with a minor in geographic information systems (GIS).



In addition to her studies, she applied and was accepted to work as an oceanographer at Columbia University. Her work entails supporting expeditions to gather information concerning ocean studies and data for two to three months at a time. Acosta's last academic mission took place on the east coast of the United States, where she continued to analyze the gathered data in a lab six months following the expedition.



Spc. Acosta joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to obtain her citizenship. Unfortunately, after her arrival at her initial basic training, she was told the program had recently changed, so she could not receive her citizenship immediately. Despite the added requirements, Acosta persevered, determined to serve in the PAANG and earn her citizenship.



Later in her career Spc. Acosta volunteered for the 55 Manuever Enhancement Brigade's (MEB) Mobilization in 2023. Placed on active-duty Title-10 status, Acosta described the opportunity as 'exceptional' and spoke about the perks of participating in the citizenship program as an Active Duty Soldier does not have to wait as long to receive their citizenship. "One may only have to wait three months or less to receive citizenship after applying," said Acosta. Another benefit for military service members mentioned by Acosta is the waived 750-dollar application fee.



The process was timely, and the program was efficient for Spc. Acosta. Acosta began the application process in March after she came on active-duty orders for a CONUS mission with the 55th MEB in January. Acosta said she received "a lot of support" from her leadership to obtain her citizenship. In August, she received word of her acceptance for U.S. citizenship.



On August 10th, 2023, Spc. Acosta took and passed the naturalization interview and test. The same day Acosta was asked to take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America. Accompanied by members of the 55th MEB, Acosta took the oath and officially became a United States citizen. "My family was very, very happy. My mom cried when I told her about it," said Acosta. When asked how she wanted to celebrate her citizenship, Acosta said, "I really want to do something American." Her service displays that charisma every day.



When asked about her life in the United States, Acosta said it is a "great" experience, "I am a college student, and I have a job, so I think my life is nice and normal. I am in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, too, so I just go to drill once a month. It has been great so far." Acosta emphasized that one thing that stands out to her about the United States is that it provides equal opportunity for everyone willing to work hard. "I enjoy the fact that anybody can come here [U.S.] from any background, and they can be successful. There are a lot of opportunities for people," she continued. "I think anybody can make it over here."



Spc. Acosta's story is one of resilience and patriotism, showcasing the boundless opportunities that America offers those willing to put in the effort. After arriving in the United States, she pursued her educational dream and dream of becoming a citizen by enlisting in the U.S. armed forces. Through her unwavering dedication, Acosta served her adopted nation and fulfilled her vision of obtaining U.S. citizenship.



Spc. Acosta's service exemplifies the spirit of The Naturalization Through Military Service program designed to honor non-citizen soldiers who choose to serve in the U.S. military. Her journey from the Dominican Republic to the U.S. Army, culminating in her naturalization, symbolizes the strength of the nation's commitment to inclusivity and the acknowledgment of immigrants' invaluable contributions to the United States. Her story is a testament to the power of determination and the endless possibilities that await those pursuing their aspirations.



Spc. Acosta's journey has only begun as she shares plans for her future. "I want to continue working as an oceanographer," said Acosta. "I want to finish my bachelor's degree, go to grad school for my master's degree, and then get my Ph.D. The military has paid for my school, and I hope they will continue."



As Spc. Acosta continues her service in the U.S. Army; she exemplifies the ideals of the American military and the diverse tapestry of those who defend the nation. Her achievements remind us that the United States remains a land of opportunity for all who seek it, regardless of their background or place of birth.