4th Marine Corps District Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Timothy R. Dremann relinquished command of the 4th Marine Corps (4MCD) District to Col. Richard H. Robinson III during the district change of command ceremony held at the Defense Logistics Agency, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, August 21, 2023.



“He [Dremann] said, ‘I want it. I want the challenge, and I can do it. And they deserve the best leadership that we have available to them,” remarked Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field, reminiscing when Dremann volunteered to be the commanding officer of 4MCD.



During his speech, Dremann described his experience as commanding officer as one of the most profound and impactful times of his career. He expressed his gratitude with the various Marines and civilian employees that made him successful, and reflected on how the recruiters made lasting impressions on him.



“We throw them [the recruiters] out on the road and we expect them to embody what we are as Marines and exemplify that, but I tell you what: they go a lot further than that,” Dremann said. “They exemplify what it means just to be a person of character and good human being…that’s the type of people we are talking about, the awesome, awesome Marines in Marine Corps Recruiting Command. Top to bottom, and some of them are sitting right here.”



Robinson, who brings a wealth of experience from the various billets and locations that he has served at in the past, acknowledges the legacy he must carry on at the 4th Marine Corps District. He is ready to tackle this challenge.



“To the warfighters of the 4th Marine Corps District, I am excited to be here, so excited,” Robinson addressed to the Marines in attendance at the ceremony. “It’s going to be awesome.”



Dremann is scheduled to report to Eastern Recruiting Region, Parris Island, South Carolina, in support of recruiting efforts.

