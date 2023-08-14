Lyster welcomes new senior enlisted advisor

Soldiers, family, and friends of Lyster Army Health Clinic gathered at the Army Aviation Museum to welcome Sgt. Maj. Meredith Greene at an assumption of responsibility ceremony, August 18, 2023, at Fort Novosel. Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, was the presiding officer and host for the ceremony.



Lt. Col. Garrett Holt remarked, “Sgt. Maj. Greene is an incredible senior noncommissioned officer with an immense and well-developed sense of what it takes to be a leader of character and effect.” He stated, “Her background offers a diverse experience in positions of consequence and responsibility. It is no question that we have the right leader for the job.”



Sgt. Maj. Greene said she is honored to be joining the Lyster family. "Lyster has an excellent reputation for supporting Army Medicine, Army Aviation, and being truly embedded in the community here. We have a team of dedicated professionals who prioritize providing the best care to all our beneficiaries and I can’t wait to work alongside you.”



She continued by expressing her gratitude to First Sgt. Jun Ma, the interim senior enlisted advisor, “you kept the organization moving forward and Lyster is better for it.”



Sgt. Maj. Greene originally hails from Staten Island, New York. After serving as a Peace Corps volunteer, she enlisted in the United States Army in 2004 with the Military Occupational Specialty of 68W, Combat Medic Specialist. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Workforce Development from the Command and General Staff College. She holds a Master of Science in Biotechnology: Biosecurity and Biodefense from the University of Maryland University College and is currently pursuing a Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill.



Lyster Army Health Clinic provides ready and sustainable health service support and force health protection in support of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel to enable readiness and to conserve the fighting strength while caring for our People and their Families.



Their vision, keeping aviators in the air as the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel’s premier medical force.

It remains a model of the same high standards set by Brigadier General Theodore Lyster, their namesake. As Brigadier General Lyster stated, “It is one thing to build machines and train men to fly them, but another to maintain these men and machines in the air by the constant supervision necessary. This is a far-reaching problem which is imminently involved in the evolution of the Air Service and largely falls upon the Medical Service to keep these fliers at their greatest efficiency.”

https://lyster.tricare.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 15:20 Story ID: 451816 Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lyster welcomes new senior enlisted advisor, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.