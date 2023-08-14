Army Civilians honored for contributions

Photo By Samantha Tyler | Army Materiel Command’s Command Counsel, Brian Toland, challenges award nominees to...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Tyler | Army Materiel Command’s Command Counsel, Brian Toland, challenges award nominees to continue to be role models during the Dr. Richard G. “Dick” Rhoades 2023 Department of the Army Civilian of the Year Awards Dinner in Huntsville, Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Tyler) see less | View Image Page

The Association of the U.S. Army’s Redstone-Huntsville Chapter recently honored 37 Army Civilians during the Dr. Richard G. “Dick” Rhoades 2023 Department of the Army Civilian of the Year Awards Dinner in Huntsville, Alabama.



AUSA recognized the Army Civilians across five categories – technical/technical management, professional/technical, support staff, management executive and Department of Defense. The chapter’s 2023 Army Civilian of the Year is Keith Creekmore, a Missile Defense Agency technical director who has been with the agency since 2004.



“It is a tribute to the mission MDA does on a day-to-day basis,” he said about his recognition. “It’s quite an honor.”



In addition to winning Army Civilian of the Year, Creekmore also won the management executive award.



Other awardees included Brandon Price, with Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, who won the technical/technical management award. Megan Gully, with Army Materiel Command, and Furman Daniels, with Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center, tied for the professional/technical award. Thomas Davidson, with PEO Aviation, won the support staff award. Dr. Dana Stewart, with Defense Acquisition University, won the Department of Defense award.



Out of the 37 nominees, 18 work within the AMC enterprise, making up a majority of total nominations. Gully works for AMC headquarters as a public affairs specialist.



"It's an honor to receive this award,” Gully said. “I am very proud to serve in Army Public Affairs and on the AMC team. It's an incredibly rewarding profession and I'm grateful for all the experiences it's granted me."



During the event, Brian Toland, AMC command counsel, provided keynote remarks, praising the nominees for their work as Army Civilians.



“You have been nominated for your vital contributions,” Toland said. “You are truly experts in your chosen endeavors.”



Toland also highlighted the Army’s values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage, saying the nominees exemplify those values.



“The positive environment you create matters – not just for yourself, but for others,” he said.



Toland also took the opportunity to issue a challenge to the nominees.



“Be role models for others to see and aspire to,” he said. “Demand excellence for yourself and others will follow.”