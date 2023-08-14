101st Air & Space Operations Group welcomes new commander

Photo By Michael Dougherty | U.S. Air Force Col. Camille Chigi assumed command of the 101st Air and Space...... read more read more Photo By Michael Dougherty | U.S. Air Force Col. Camille Chigi assumed command of the 101st Air and Space Operations Group from U.S. Air Force Col. Randolph Lake on August 17, 2023. The 101st AOG change of command was presided over by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, Florida National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General (Air) and Florida Air National Guard commander. see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 101st Air and Space Operations Group welcomed a new commander during a ceremony held here on August 17, 2023.



The age-old military tradition of passing the flag during the ceremony symbolized the change in leadership as U.S. Air Force Col. Camille Chigi assumed command of the 101st AOG from U.S. Air Force Col. Randolph Lake. The 101st AOG change of command was presided over by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, Florida National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General (Air) and Florida Air National Guard commander.



“The goal of any commander is to ensure you leave a team in a strong posture – this ensures the incoming commander has a solid foundation built on the leadership principles you established,” said Coffey. “Colonel Lake took the 101st Air and Space Operations Group to the next level and we look forward to seeing what Colonel Chigi can do with this high performing team of Airmen. Efforts made here will establish a long-lasting impact for the organization as they navigate the Defense of the Homeland.”



Following the ceremonial passing of the flag, Chigi addressed the crowd as the new commander of the 101st AOG.



“I stand before you with profound honor and humility as I assume the role of commander for the 101st AOG,” said Chigi. “The legacy of dedication and excellence you (speaking to the members of the 101st AOG) have forged is awe-inspiring. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Colonel Lake for leaving us in a position of strength as we continue our no-fail mission of homeland defense and supporting the priorities of The Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard.”



Prior to commanding the 101st AOG, Chigi served as the Continental U.S. NORAD Region – First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) Air, Space, and Information Operations Deputy Director.



The ceremony not only marked a change in leadership at the AOG but also a big change in Lake’s life, as he will retire after more than 31 years of dedicated service to both the United States Air Force and the Florida Air National Guard.



“As I step away from my role as commander and transition into retirement, I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering dedication and exceptional work that you (addressing the men and women of the 101st AOG) do every day,” said Lake. “Leading this incredible team has been the highlight of my career, and I am confident, with Colonel Chigi at the helm, this organization will achieve new heights.”



The 101st AOG is a vital Florida Air National Guard unit that provides crucial forces to the 601st Air Operations Center (AOC), fulfilling the critical mission of safeguarding the homeland. Officially activated on July 1, 2009, the 101st AOG has been an essential asset in the nation's defense strategy, contributing significantly to the detection, deterrence, and defense of any aviation threat to the citizens of the continental United States and the nation's critical infrastructure.



For further information on the 101st AOG and its mission, please visit facebook.com/AmericasAOC.



– 30 –