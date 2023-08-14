Peace is our Profession: B-2 operational flexibility drives deterrence world wide

KEFLAVIK, Iceland – Whiteman Air Force Base’s operations’ Airmen play a crucial role in the U.S. Air Force’s concept of Agile Combat Employment in Iceland.



ACE is a warfighting concept that emphasizes flexibility, adaptability, and the effective utilization of multi-capable Airmen to enhance operations.

The 393rd EBS operations Airmen are comprised of career fields such as intelligence, weather, communications, and many more. Together, these fields work hand in hand to ensure that the communicative, strategic, and operational needs are met for the 393rd EBS as they operate with our NATO allies across Europe.



"On the surface it might look easy to fly jets and operate out of a new environment, but behind the scenes it takes a team working tirelessly hand-in-hand to hack the mission. From intel to weather, every career field has a key role to play for successful operations," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Dang, 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-2 pilot.



393rd EBS operations are the driving force for the Bomber Task Force Europe 23-4 exercise as they direct the mission planning and flight operations of the U.S. Air Force’s most strategic asset, the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.



By pushing this aircraft’s capabilities, the 393rd EBS has brought the B-2 to locations it’s never been before, making it one of the most flexible in the fleet. The B-2 Spirit’s 6,000-mile unfueled range combined with its ability to hot-pit refuel and aerial refuel with allied countries allows the world’s only stealth bomber to travel longer distances to bring massive firepower anywhere on the globe through the most challenging of defenses.



“The combined efforts of the EBS so far has made deployment a success. Without the hard work of our Airmen, it would be near impossible to sustain flying operations. The combined efforts allow the pilots to focus on mission planning and executing Higher Headquarter Directed sorties in support of our regional allies and partners,” added Dang.



Staying one step ahead of adversaries is essential to the U.S. Air Force’s mission of strategic deterrence and maintaining peace. The combined efforts of all operational fields provides the 393rd EBS with the information needed to ensure they are ready for any possible deployment or combat scenario.



Thirty years after its first arrival to Whiteman AFB, the B-2 and the Airmen that sustain its operations continue to push the boundaries of global reach, proving this force to be truly expeditionary whilst fulfilling the B-2’s promise of strategic deterrence, anytime, anywhere!

