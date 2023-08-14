Logistic Readiness: Division Excess Consolidation Point opens on Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y – On April 3rd, the Division Excess Consolidation Point opened its doors for all units on the installation.



“Here at the DECP we give units throughout Fort Drum the opportunity to turn in any excess material they might have. Upon receiving items, we consolidate them and separate them by serviceability,” said 1st Lt. Zachary Smith, the officer in charge for the DECP and assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade.



Smith added that apart from receiving, they also issue items to units.



“We have a live spreadsheet that is easily accessible to units. The spreadsheet lists serviceable items that we receive,” explained Smith. “Units can either email or call us to request items, then once they show up in person, all they need is a memo to pick them up.”



However, before Smith and his team could receive customers and equipment, they had to train and practice.



“The month before we went live, we conducted drills on the best ways to process the equipment coming in and out and how we could efficiently handle customers,” said Smith.



Aside from procedures, Smith added that most of the Soldiers working in the DECP are not logistics or supply specialists.



“Master sergeant Acevez, sergeant first class Santiago and sergeant first class Garica are the [automated logistical specialists], and they trained all the Soldiers that were going to be supporting DECP operations,” said Smith. “The training entailed how to handle paperwork, how Global Combat Support System-Army works, and ensuring everyone completed drivers training and is licensed on all equipment.”



Since its launch, the DECP has received approximately $1,500,00 in equipment and has issued over $800,000 in items to units.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Arterburn, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, and his team have utilized the DECP to help keep their shop organized.



“By utilizing the DECP for turn ins, it allows us to turn in more mass quantities without slowing down our CAB [supply support activity] turn-in center and gets the parts out faster into the supply system and to the customer that many need the items,” said Arterburn. “This translates into better time management for our [automated logistical specialists] and [aviation maintenance technicians] to focus on aircraft repair parts to minimize aircraft downtime and increase [fully mission capable] rates.”



According to Arterburn, what makes turning in and receiving items so successful is the Soldiers that work there.



“The process couldn’t be easier,” explained Arterburn. “All leadership that oversees the DECP give clear guidance for our teams. [Smith] and his team are fantastic.”



Smith, however, credits the noncommissioned officers and Soldiers for the success of DECP operations.



“The senior NCOs brought their experience from deployments and past assignments here, and I relied and still rely on them for things I may not know the answer to,” explained Smith. “As a team, we make sure we are all on the same page with our internal operations, and it has been crucial to our success to accomplishing the DECPs mission.”

