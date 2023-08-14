Fort Drum Outdoor Adventure Day showcases best that nature has to offer

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 21, 2023) -- The sound of a bear trap snapping shut echoed across the plain, much louder than the roar of a chainsaw cutting into a giant log, or the flock of sheep being corralled by an attentive border collie.



Children, moments ago hesitant to enter the metal cage, emerged thrilled. “That was cool! I want to go in again,” was oft repeated, while a few parents responded with, “Leave ’em in!”



But there was too much to do and see at Outdoor Adventure Day on Aug. 19 to stay trapped inside, especially when there were diamonds to be mined nearby or an animal skinning demonstration to watch.



This, in a nutshell, was what the day was all about – exploring the natural environment and learning from the people who work in it, while also discovering fun activities that get people outside, unplugged, and active.



“This is a chance to be outdoors and experience things that you may have never seen or done before,” said Ray Rainbolt, event organizer from the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch. “It’s very hands-on, and there really is something for everyone in the family.”



Rainbolt said that is one of the comments he enjoys hearing from attendees.



“They will say, ‘I can’t believe my whole family had this much fun,’ or ‘I can’t believe I spent the whole day here,’” he said.



With more than 40 stations to visit, participants could learn about outdoor cooking, camping, archaeology, boating and water safety, geocaching, wilderness survival, conservation law enforcement, and much more.



“If you’ve never shot an air rifle before, or handled a bow and arrow, you can do that here,” Rainbolt said. “If you’ve never been on a farm or seen border collies herd sheep, here’s your chance.”



This was the eighth iteration of Outdoor Adventure Day, with the last one held before the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We had a three-year hiatus, so it felt like we had to reintroduce this to the community,” Rainbolt said. “I’m always trying to improve it each year and find things we haven’t seen before. We never had a chainsaw carving demonstration before, and that was something I’ve always wanted to include.”



Representatives from the 10th Mountain Alpine Club made their first appearance at Outdoor Adventure Days to talk with community members about their mission to promote alpine culture and the 10th Mountain Division legacy.



Dan Field, club member, said the group has introduced Soldiers to rock climbing and alpine skiing in the local area. They also pursue volunteer opportunities in the community, such as the Black River First Responder 5K earlier this month.



Wylie Huffman, Indian River Lakes Conservancy executive director, said that Outdoor Adventure Day is the perfect venue to talk about the stewardship of land and water and the recreational opportunities it affords the public.



“As a land trust we offer 20-plus miles of public access trails, and we protect over 3,000 acres of wilderness areas here around the Indian River Lakes,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to talk about our trail stewardship and the volunteers who help remove debris from the trails. We also have nature education programs that run all year long, and we’re always looking for volunteers to help with those.”



Huffman is an Army retiree who was stationed at Fort Drum from 2000-2004.



“I just fell in love with all the outdoor activities that the North Country has to offer,” he said. “And when it was time for me to retire, I thought it was the right time for me to come back and raise my family in a great area with outdoor values.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:56 Story ID: 451778 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Outdoor Adventure Day showcases best that nature has to offer, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.