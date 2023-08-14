ACC’s Det 4 activates at Langley AFB

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Air Combat Command’s Directorate of Plans, Programs, and Requirements held an activation and assumption of command ceremony on August 18, 2023 to mark the activation of Detachment 4.



The Det provides data and analytic support to ACC’s Numbered Air Forces, Wings, and Air Operations Centers. The detachment’s mission is to execute operational analysis by transforming data into concise and readily usable information for ACC commanders and warfighters within combat airpower, cyberwarfare, and intelligence formations.



“Every day, commanders and warfighters across ACC are faced with mountains of data and weighty decisions,” said Major Micah J Hafich, the new Det 4 commander. “The analytic acumen of Det 4 airmen will help our ACC teammates execute their missions from a position of decision advantage.”



Operations analysts at Det 4 will play a crucial role in interpreting data to provide Airmen with the tools and information they need to execute their mission efficiently and effectively for the future fight.



Det. 4 is a steppingstone to organizing, training, and equipping Operations Analysts to meet the vision of decision advantage against our adversaries. With the stand up of the detachment, data analytics will now be more accessible to the operational and tactical levels.



“As ACC’s premier analytic team, the Airmen of Det 4 will deliver decision dominance in support of those Airmen charged with going into harm’s way to preserve our way of life,” said Col. Dan Crawford Deputy director of ACC Plans, Programs and Requirements.



Crawford, presided over the ceremony and appointed Maj. Micah Hafich as the commander of Det 4.



While the Detachment was officially activated on 8 December, 2022, the Detachment is now manned with nine personnel, and will continue to grow in the coming years.



ACC commanders and warfighters seeking analytic support to their combat airpower, intelligence, or cyberwarfare formations are encouraged to contact Det 4, HQ ACC at ACCA589.DET.4@us.af.mil, or by DSN 574-0089.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 09:40 Story ID: 451767 Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC’s Det 4 activates at Langley AFB, by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.