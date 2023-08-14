30th Medical Brigade participates in MILITARY DOCTOR 23 exercise

Photo By Shaylee Borcsani | Polish military doctors and nursing cadets participate in medical training during...... read more read more Photo By Shaylee Borcsani | Polish military doctors and nursing cadets participate in medical training during exercise MILITARY DOCTOR 23 at Training Area Jezewo near Lodz, Poland, July 21-29. U.S. Army Soldiers from 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional) provided coaching, training and observed the fifth-year Polish medical cadets throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joseph Janke) see less | View Image Page

Story by: Capt. Kelly Schaad, 30th Medical Brigade



LODZ, Poland – Soldiers assigned to the 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional) participated in a technical training exercise during MILITARY DOCTOR 23 at Training Area Jezewo near Lodz, Poland, from July 21-29, 2023.



The eight-day training exercise is an annual event for graduating Polish military medical students and nurses. Graduation from this event, at the Polish Military Medical Training Center, certifies future providers to serve within Polish medical units.



Serving as observer coaches and trainers, Soldier physicians and physician assistants from the 557th Medical Company (Area Support) and the 756th Medical Company (Area Support) (LAARNG) observed and advised over 100 Polish military medical students as they tested on combat medical lanes such as “Prolonged Field Care” lane and “K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care”.



“We are providing technical knowledge and instruction on Tactical Combat Casualty Care and training on the different roles of patient care from Point of Injury up to Role 2 care,” said Maj. Colin Begy, a physician assigned to 557th Medical Company (Area Support).



With the assistance of 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional), the fifth-year Cadets, from the Polish Military Medicine College of the Medical University of Lodz, tested their medical skill and knowledge while performing under simulated combat conditions.



421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional) Soldiers also had the opportunity to receive training and instruction from the Polish Cadre prior to the arrival of the medical students at Jezewo.



Commenting on the value of military-to-military engagements, Capt. Samantha Shepherd, 557th Medical Company (Area Support) Commander, said, “the engagement fosters medical trust and further establishes communications with our NATO Allies that may be needed in future combat environments.”



This is the fourth consecutive year that 30th Medical Brigade has supported the Polish MILITARY DOCTOR exercise.



“Continued participation in this event has directly impacted the quality and type of training being conducted,” said Maj. Joseph Janke, 30th Medical Brigade civil affairs officer.



Successful completion of the MILITARY DOCTOR 23 exercise symbolizes a growing relationship between the U.S. and Polish medical teams. Enabling this alliance through interoperability is key to supporting U.S. Army Europe and Africa enduring priorities.