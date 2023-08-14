NAVSUP, NAVFAC put into service new aircraft refueler trucks at Naval Air Station Sigonella

Photo By Jenny Feleciano | Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Sigonella put into...... read more read more Photo By Jenny Feleciano | Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Sigonella put into service two brand new JP-5 Aircraft Refueler trucks at the command’s operational site on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, August 17, 2023. Refueler trucks are used to conduct refueling operations directly on the flight line, making it possible for aircraft flying in and out of NAS Sigonella to be mission ready. see less | View Image Page

The trucks were procured as part of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s (NAVFAC) phase replacement program, which replaces trucks every 10 to 12 years. Personnel assigned to NAVSUP FLC Sigonella’s fuels division utilize this type of truck to conduct refueling operations directly on the flight line, making it possible for aircraft flying in and out of NAS Sigonella to be mission ready.



“Due to the ongoing MILCON project to upgrade the aviation fuel hydrant loop system, the truck refuelers are currently the main lifeline for accomplishing our refueling mission on the flight line,” said Rey Santos, NAVSUP FLCSI regional fuels director. “This puts a lot of strain on the aging trucks currently on station. The two new trucks will be a breather for the other trucks currently being used, reducing the need for repairs and maintenance.”



These new trucks have more than just a shiny coat of new paint. They have a 300 gallon per minute flow rate while refueling an aircraft, and a 5,000 gallon tank capacity. Most importantly, their arrival will allow for some of the aging trucks to be retired, and for others to get repairs that will help extend their operational service.



Due to the ongoing expansion of the hydrant system previously used for fueling operations, two JP-5 service tanks and an additional service station are out of commission. This has put a heavier work load on the existing refueler trucks being used, accelerating the usual rate of deterioration.



“The arrival of new refuelers will provide some stability in maintaining refueling capabilities,” said Lt. Marty Gregory, NAVSUP FLCSI fuels officer. “The commencement of the hydrant loop expansion project has reduced the capability of refueling operations on the flight line, eliminating the capability to utilize the existing hydrant loop system and service station with direct access to the flight line.



NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Fuel Services/Bulk Petroleum Oil and Lubricants Support division provides logistics support services, operations, and management of Defense Working Capital Fund bulk petroleum, oil and lubricants in support of afloat and ashore naval, joint, and multinational forces.



NAVSUP FLC Sigonella is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. NAVSUP FLCSI operates across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.