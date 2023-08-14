Kadena empowers spouses with new coworking space

The Okinawa Remote Work Collective, a group primarily made of military spouses, held a ribbon cutting ceremony signifying the grand opening of their coworking space located at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Until now, no professional working spaces uniquely tailored to military spouses have existed on Kadena.



According to Blue Star Families’ yearly military family study, 43% of active duty families surveyed said spousal unemployment is an issue for them. The study also found that 20% of military spouses in the labor force are unemployed and actively seeking work, compared to 6% for their civilian counterparts.



In November 2022, members of the Okinawa RWC took the initiative to create a positive solution to military spouse unemployment issues and the lack of professional work spaces. Military spouses Erin Mirante, Kelsey Morrison and Kathryn Roche took charge of the project.



“Our goal is to provide a dedicated workspace for remote workers, college students or any professional and career minded individuals,” said Mirante, Okinawa RWC member. “Ideally, this space provides a consistent and reliable work environment as well as community to those who feel isolated working from home every day.”



In the nine months of work leading up to the grand opening several 18th Wing units, such as the 18th Mission Support Group, 18th Civil Engineer Group, 718th Force Support Squadron, Kadena Education Center and Kadena Military & Family Readiness Center, supported the Okinawa RWC with donations and volunteers to make the space a reality.



U.S. Air Force Col. Laura Ramos, 18th MSG commander, was among several 18th Wing commanders and leaders in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony..



“I believe it is so important to support our military spouses in their educational and professional careers,” said Ramos. “This coworking space not only supports our military spouses here at Kadena, but also supports Mrs. Sharene Brown’s Five & Thrive initiative for quality of life improvements for spouses military-wide.”



In 2021, Sharene Brown, spouse of the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., announced a Five & Thrive initiative, which increases focus and attention on the top five quality of life challenges military families face.



The challenges – childcare, education, healthcare, housing and spouse employment – are directly tied to military family readiness, resilience, and retention of the force. These five areas were selected based on feedback from military families and surveys conducted by Blue Star Families, Military OneSource, the Military Family Advisory Network and other organizations.



For years, military spouses have felt these quality of life challenges while being stationed overseas. This coworking space aims to improve on these challenges with a dedicated spouse space for networking, education and community engagement.



The services and amenities available within the space include internet, individual workstations, dual monitors, standing desks, a white board and SMART board.



The coworking space is located in Room 133 of the Kadena Education Center and open hours are posted on the groups Facebook page “RWC Okinawa coworking Space.”



The space is available to be used by adult Department of Defense ID cardholders for professional work and educational purposes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 Story ID: 451739 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP