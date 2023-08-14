Honoring a Legacy: Inactivation Ceremony of the 321st Ordnance Battalion

CHARLESTON, West Virginia. The poignant event that unfolded, Aug. 20 at the Capital complex in Charleston was the inactivation ceremony of the 321st Ordnance Battalion. This unit's history, spanning decades of service and dedication, was commemorated by a gathering of esteemed individuals, reflecting on its lineage and honors.



The 321st Ordnance Battalion commanded by Lt. Col. Mark Laskoski and Command Sgt. Maj. William Buttrey served as the last command team during the ceremony and Col. Wesley Sargent, Commander, 38th Regional Support Group served as the reviewing official.



COL Sargent said that at every turn, Laskoski and Buttrey accepted every development in stride, understanding that inactivation, after years of delay and discussion, was now the mission which demanded their undivided attention.



The bittersweet event occurred with a number of retired and current military members who served with honor and remember the great accomplishments of the 321st. Distinguished guests included the commander of the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Brig. Gen. Todd L. Erskine.



" The 321st has been an integral part of large-scale movements within the Army Reserve since their inauguration," said Erskine. " The high caliber accomplishments of this unit over the past 80 years are merely a few examples of how the 321st, which made up half of the Army’s ammunition battalions, led the way on behalf of the 310th ESC and Army Reserve."



The battalion's lineage and honors bear testimony to its legacy. It was activated at crucial junctures and led several units through a multitude of deployments over the years including the most recent deployment of the 261st Ordnance Company in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. The261st Ordnance Company left for deployment under the hierarchy of the 321st Ordnance Battalion and returned from deployment under the 497th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, May 2023.



As the curtains closed on the inactivation ceremony., attendees bore witness to more than a mere ceremonial event. The legacy of the 321st Ordnance Battalion was etched in the hearts and minds of all present. This unit's journey will serve as a testament to the dedication and valor of those who served under its banner. While the battalion's chapter might have ended, its legacy lives on through the memories and impact it leaves behind.

