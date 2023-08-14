NAS JRB Fort Worth Receives IFLOLS

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX— Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth has recently expanded its training capabilities by acquiring an Improved Fresnel Lens Optical Landing System (IFLOLS). With this specialized equipment, NAS JRB Fort Worth is now fully equipped to host specialized training flights for pilots, enabling them to practice and perfect their aircraft carrier landing skills.



“The IFLOLS, or ‘meatball,’ will be invaluable for student naval aviators learning to land on aircraft carriers,” said Executive Officer Clayton Johnson. “The aircraft carrier environment is unique among runways since it is just 500’ long, located 60’ above a pitching sea with minimal lighting at night. The meatball is a key component to getting a naval aviator on deck safely at the carrier. It requires special experience to use it properly, and the consequences of ignoring it or misinterpreting its signals can easily result in catastrophic mishaps.”



The IFLOLS allows new pilots to undergo training in a controlled environment. Aspiring naval aviators will undergo Field Carrier Landing Practice (FLCP) flights, both during the day and night, to master utilization of the IFLOLS under simulated carrier conditions.



“FCLP flights consist of up to a dozen touch-and-go landings per student, each of which will be carefully graded by an experienced Landing Signals Officer (LSO). The LSO is a seasoned carrier aviator specifically trained to mentor and guide pilots as they land at the carrier,” explained Johnson.



The installation and removal of the IFLOLS on the flight line will be handled by the transient line personnel at NAS JRB Fort Worth. Ground electronics technicians will be responsible for conducting maintenance to ensure the IFLOLS remains in optimal working condition.



“We proactively sent two Sailors from the transient line and one from ground electronics to NAS Meridian for training on the pre-operational inspection and proper setup of an IFLOLS,” said Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Maintenance Subject Matter Expert Rob Donaldson.

“This training ensures that personnel are equipped with the necessary skills to efficiently perform these tasks and maintain the IFLOLS system at its peak operational capabilities. The setup process itself typically takes around 45 minutes to complete.”



Now that NAS JRB Fort Worth has an IFLOLS, it can be used as a training facility during times of heavy bird migrations or hazardous weather, allowing flight training to continue year-round.



“The IFLOLS arriving at NAS JRB Fort Worth is important because it will facilitate training for pilots based in Kingsville, Texas and Meridian, Mississippi,” explained Johnson. “These two locations tend to experience seasonal bird migrations that can prevent FCLP flights from safely occurring. Even a small bird-strike is capable of causing significant damage to the T-45

Goshawk, the training jet being used by these student pilots.”



The IFLOLS is unique to the US Navy as no other service routinely operates aircraft offshore, hundreds of miles away from land.



“In one sense, it is the IFLOLS – in conjunction with tailhooks and arresting cables – that allows our Navy to project power around the world. I’m proud that NAS JRB Fort Worth gets to be part of the story for those young student pilots learning how to land at ‘the boat,’” said Johnson.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 08:49 Story ID: 451719 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 77 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS JRB Fort Worth Receives IFLOLS, by Sandy Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.