BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Beale Air Force Base and U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco train to save lives by saving seconds in a Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) on Aug. 17 off the coast of Yerba Buena Island, California. Beale AFB’s very own Surveillance, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) team along with two U-2 pilots and one T-38 pilot worked with the local Coast Guard to practice response to emergency evacuations that result in a water landing.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 18:47
|Story ID:
|451708
|Location:
|BEALE AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale AFB Trains with U.S. Coast Guard to Save Lives by Saving Seconds!, by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT