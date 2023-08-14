BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Beale Air Force Base and U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco train to save lives by saving seconds in a Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) on Aug. 17 off the coast of Yerba Buena Island, California. Beale AFB’s very own Surveillance, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) team along with two U-2 pilots and one T-38 pilot worked with the local Coast Guard to practice response to emergency evacuations that result in a water landing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 18:47 Story ID: 451708 Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale AFB Trains with U.S. Coast Guard to Save Lives by Saving Seconds!, by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.