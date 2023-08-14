Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale AFB Trains with U.S. Coast Guard to Save Lives by Saving Seconds!

    SEARCH AND RESCUE EXERCISE

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Alexander Jobrack, Flight Doctor, 9th Operational Medical

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Beale Air Force Base and U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco train to save lives by saving seconds in a Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) on Aug. 17 off the coast of Yerba Buena Island, California. Beale AFB’s very own Surveillance, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) team along with two U-2 pilots and one T-38 pilot worked with the local Coast Guard to practice response to emergency evacuations that result in a water landing.

