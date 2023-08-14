Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parker Promoted to Colonel

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson | U.S. Air Force Col. Dillon R. Patterson led U.S. Air Force Col. Kipp T. Parker in the...... read more read more

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. —Airmen and family members gathered for the promotion of the 188th Operations Group commander here, August 15.

    Lt Col Kipp T. Parker, 188th Operations Group commander was promoted to the rank of Colonel in a ceremony preceded over by 188th Wing Commander, Col. Dillion R. Patterson, effective July 27, 2023.

    “Kip your promotion is well deserved,” said Patterson. “It’s an honor to get to be here as a friend and work colleague to promote you to the rank of Colonel. Which is a tremendous achievement. When you look at Air Force statics, about 10% of officers make it to Lt. Col. and only 1% of them make it to the rank of colonel. There should be a lot of pride in your achievement.”

    Parker took command of the 188th Wing Operations Group in December of 2021. He leads 210 Airmen who’s responsibilities are MQ-9 operations. The group’s Airmen fly, and provide intelligence analysis while conducting 24/7 combat operations from Ebbing ANGB.

    “To the Airmen of the 188th Operations Group, we’ve exceeded anything (active duty force) they’ve done in the last few years,” said Parker. “I ask you to continue doing that. Keep setting the bar high, keep extending the expectations and push the enterprise further. What we’ve done here is just the beginning.”

    Colonel Parker received his commission from Central Washington University in 2001 through Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 895. He is a command pilot with more than 4,100 flying hours, 10 deployments, and has been qualified in 5 Major Weapons Systems that include C130E/H3, MQ-1, PC-12, U-28 and MQ-9 aircraft.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 18:19
    Story ID: 451701
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parker Promoted to Colonel, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AirNationalGuard
    #livelocalserveglobal
    #ArkansasAirNational

