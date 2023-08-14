Parker Promoted to Colonel

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. —Airmen and family members gathered for the promotion of the 188th Operations Group commander here, August 15.



Lt Col Kipp T. Parker, 188th Operations Group commander was promoted to the rank of Colonel in a ceremony preceded over by 188th Wing Commander, Col. Dillion R. Patterson, effective July 27, 2023.



“Kip your promotion is well deserved,” said Patterson. “It’s an honor to get to be here as a friend and work colleague to promote you to the rank of Colonel. Which is a tremendous achievement. When you look at Air Force statics, about 10% of officers make it to Lt. Col. and only 1% of them make it to the rank of colonel. There should be a lot of pride in your achievement.”



Parker took command of the 188th Wing Operations Group in December of 2021. He leads 210 Airmen who’s responsibilities are MQ-9 operations. The group’s Airmen fly, and provide intelligence analysis while conducting 24/7 combat operations from Ebbing ANGB.



“To the Airmen of the 188th Operations Group, we’ve exceeded anything (active duty force) they’ve done in the last few years,” said Parker. “I ask you to continue doing that. Keep setting the bar high, keep extending the expectations and push the enterprise further. What we’ve done here is just the beginning.”



Colonel Parker received his commission from Central Washington University in 2001 through Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 895. He is a command pilot with more than 4,100 flying hours, 10 deployments, and has been qualified in 5 Major Weapons Systems that include C130E/H3, MQ-1, PC-12, U-28 and MQ-9 aircraft.

