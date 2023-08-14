Army announces contract award for TOW Weapon System

Photo By Darrell Ames | The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Ariz., the Fiscal Year (FY)...... read more read more Photo By Darrell Ames | The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Ariz., the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 production contract for the Tube-launched Optically tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) Weapon System. This contract will provide TOW Weapon System procurement and production support for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, and international customers. This contract for Fiscal Years 2023 executed for $322.5 million and a ceiling of $400 million. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Ariz., the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 production contract for the Tube-launched Optically tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) Weapon System.

This contract will provide TOW Weapon System procurement and production support for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, and international customers. This contract for Fiscal Years 2023 executed for $322.5 million and a ceiling of $400 million.

The TOW Weapon System provides heavy anti-tank guided missile capability to U.S. and Allied forces focused on engaging and destroying threats earlier, increasing survivability and lethality. The TOW Weapon System is a heavy anti-tank/precision assault weapon system consisting of a launcher and a missile. The gunner identifies and tracks the target. The launcher automatically steers the missile along the line-of-sight toward the aim point via a one-way radio frequency link, which links the launcher and missile.

The TOW Weapon Systems are employed on the U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) - mounted Improved Target Acquisition System, Stryker Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Vehicles, and Bradley Fighting Vehicles within the Infantry, Stryker, and Armor Brigade Combat Teams. The TOW Weapon System is also utilized on the U.S. Marine Corps HMMWV-mounted Saber and Light Armored Vehicle-ATGM Vehicle. Additionally, the TOW Weapon System is used by allied nations on a variety of platforms.

This effort was led by the Army’s Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, and Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal, in partnership with other partners across the Department of Defense.