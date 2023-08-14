Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army announces contract award for TOW Weapon System

    Army announces contract award for TOW Weapon System

    Photo By Darrell Ames | The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Ariz., the Fiscal Year (FY)...... read more read more

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Ariz., the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 production contract for the Tube-launched Optically tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) Weapon System.
    This contract will provide TOW Weapon System procurement and production support for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, and international customers. This contract for Fiscal Years 2023 executed for $322.5 million and a ceiling of $400 million.
    The TOW Weapon System provides heavy anti-tank guided missile capability to U.S. and Allied forces focused on engaging and destroying threats earlier, increasing survivability and lethality. The TOW Weapon System is a heavy anti-tank/precision assault weapon system consisting of a launcher and a missile. The gunner identifies and tracks the target. The launcher automatically steers the missile along the line-of-sight toward the aim point via a one-way radio frequency link, which links the launcher and missile.
    The TOW Weapon Systems are employed on the U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) - mounted Improved Target Acquisition System, Stryker Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Vehicles, and Bradley Fighting Vehicles within the Infantry, Stryker, and Armor Brigade Combat Teams. The TOW Weapon System is also utilized on the U.S. Marine Corps HMMWV-mounted Saber and Light Armored Vehicle-ATGM Vehicle. Additionally, the TOW Weapon System is used by allied nations on a variety of platforms.
    This effort was led by the Army’s Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, and Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal, in partnership with other partners across the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 17:13
    Story ID: 451700
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army announces contract award for TOW Weapon System, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army announces contract award for TOW Weapon System
    Army announces contract award for TOW Weapon System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TOW
    PEO MS
    TAGM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT